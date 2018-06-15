Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Camille Kostek, Posts Untouched Bikini Photo, Promotes ‘AerieReal’

Kostek supports a charity that helps people with eating disorders.

Rob Gronkowski’s beautiful girlfriend, Camille Kostek, is following in the footsteps of Olympian Aly Raisman, by sharing an untouched photo of herself.

In the caption of the image, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model tells her followers that for every untouched photo posted, Aerie will donate $1 to the National Eating Disorder Association. According to NEDA, they are the largest nonprofit organization that is dedicated to supporting victims and families of those with eating disorders.

“In the United States, 20 million women and 10 million men will suffer from an eating disorder at some point in their lives. Eating disorders are serious, life-threatening illnesses that affect all kinds of people, regardless of gender, ethnicity, size, age, or background,” the website explains.

It comes as no surprise that a lot of celebrities are getting behind the movement to promote awareness for those affected by the sometimes deadly disorder. In the photo posted by Kostek, it appears as though the model is in a hotel room as she sits on a white bed wearing only a bandeau bra and some underwear while showing off her toned tummy. She covers her face with the phone as she snaps the selfie, showing off her long and curly blonde hair.

And even though the photo is untouched, Camille still looks amazing. Within less than an hour of being posted, Kostek’s photo has already gained over 8,300 likes as well as 100-plus comments. Many were quick to comment on how beautiful Gronkowski’s lady is, while countless others applauded the model for using her celebrity status to raise awareness for those with eating disorders.

“Can I just say the most gorgeous lady in the world!”

“You’re so real and a total ray of sunshine and if I met you in person I’m sure i would say you are the sweetest human,” another chimed in.

A few days ago, the model posted a photo of herself and New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski at the Belmont Stakes. The couple were both dressed to impress with Rob in a pink button down shirt and khaki pants and Camille in a white dress and black heels. The pair posed together while holding up a sign that read, “Gronkowski.” This, of course, was for the horse who was named after him. According to NBC Sports, Gronkowski is a part owner of the horse.

Maxim shared that the couple has had an on-and-off relationship since Kostek quit the Patriots cheer squad in 2015. But recently, the couple reunited in April and are back to dating.