Barron Trump Makes Appearance On Tiffany’s Instagram Page

The youngest Trump appears on his half-sister's Instagram.

Many have been wondering where he has been over the past few months. And luckily, Barron Trump has resurfaced, making a rare appearance on his half-sister, Tiffany Trump’s, Instagram page.

In the snapshot, the 24-year-old stands alongside her father, President Donald Trump, as Barron Trump stands just in front of them. The photo, which is in black and white, appears to be at some sort of fancy event, but it is not clear exactly when or where the picture was taken, though it appears to be pretty recent.

Tiffany looks amazing in a long and lacy maxi dress. Trump wears her long, blonde hair curly and is all smiles as she strikes a pose, putting her hand on her hip. Next to Tiffany stands Donald, who is dressed up in a tuxedo and a bow tie. Barron dons the same outfit as his father as he looks into the camera with a partial smile on his face.

In the caption of the image, Tiffany actually lets fans know that today is her father’s birthday. Though the snapshot was only posted an hour ago, it has gained a ton of attention so far with over 24,000 likes and 500-plus comments from her nearly one million followers. Many fans were quick to chime in and wish the president a happy birthday, while countless other fans gushed over the Trump family.

“Happy Birthday Mr. President. You Already Have My Vote In 2020.”

“You’re a lovely young lady! Your father is a wonderful president, too. I bet Baron enjoys laughing with his siblings,” another wrote.

And like her sister, Ivanka Trump also shared a few photos of her dad to celebrate his birthday. In the series of photos, Ivanka shares a few throwback images of herself and her dad from when she was younger. One of the photos even shows Donald in a New York Yankees uniform as he stands on the field with Ivanka. Just like Tiffany, Ivanka shared a sweet caption with the post.

“Happy birthday Dad! I love you very much. Wishing you your best year yet!!!”

Ivanka jumped the gun and beat her sister to the punch with the birthday post, which came this morning. Ivanka’s 4 million-plus followers showed the love with 269,000 likes as well, as over 6,300 comments. Of course, most fans wished the president a happy birthday in the comments section, while a few others made comments about how adorable the series of photos were.

Donald Trump turned 72-years-old today.