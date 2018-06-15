‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Eric Braeden Responds To Victor And Nick War Complaints Over Christian!

Veteran soap actor lets fans of 'Y&R' know that the drama pays off in the end.

On The Young and the Restless, Nick (Joshua Morrow) declared war with Victor (Eric Braeden) over the custody battle for Christian.

Fans hate what Victor has done to his family once again, and many took to Twitter to express their outrage against the storyline, character, and even the actor himself, according to a report from Soap Opera News.

“@YRInsider @EBraeden Really?? You had to take the child away from the only father he knows. You have never changed, and I can’t watch this anymore. You are more evil than ever. Of course, you paid the judge to side with you,” one outraged fan tweeted.

Several other fans agreed with her sentiments, while others pointed out that Eric Braeden is an actor and not actually Victor Newman and that the show’s writers create the storylines.

However, the actor himself also stepped up to let fans know that this twisted drama eventually pays off in a big way for fans of the Newman family and Genoa City. First, he responded to the outraged fan reminding her that he’s an actor who faithfully plays the storylines written for him.

Then, he sent out his own tweet to tell fans that things with the father/son drama have a payoff eventually.

“Just wait! Storylines have to evolve! It gets damned interesting! I think the Alzheimer & the coma storyline were excellent! Remember, without conflict, there’s no drama! This latest conflict between father & son is unfolding into real drama! Just watch!!” Eric Braeden tweeted.

Just wait! Storylines have to evolve ! It gets damned interesting! I think the Alzheimer &the coma storyline were excellent! Remember, without conflict there’s no drama! This latest conflict between father & son is unfolding into real drama! Just watch!! — Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) June 13, 2018

Last year, the estranged Abbott matriarch, Dina (Marla Adams), returned to the canvas, and she ended up receiving an Alzheimer’s storyline that caused plenty of upheaval with the Abbott siblings Jack (Peter Bergman) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson), and even brought Traci (Beth Maitland) back to GC more often than she’d been around in many years.

Recently, it appeared Victor himself changed after falling into a coma after J.T.’s (Thad Luckinbill) attack on him. Nick even planned to come back into the fold and rejoin the family business, Newman Enterprises, until Victor pulled one of his old tricks by lying to him about Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and her job. Ultimately, that deception led to Nick trying to leave Genoa City with Christian, and Victor filing an injunction against Nick.

Now, they’re in a desperate and terrible battle for the little boy, and Nick risks becoming everything he hates, according to Inquisitr.

Eric Braeden absolutely gave fans plenty of reason to tune in and see how this war between father and son plays out.