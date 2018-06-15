Lil Wayne Is Not About To Become A Grandfather As His Daughter Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors

Internet rumors claimed the rapper was set to become a grandfather at 35.

Lil Wayne is not about to become Grandpa Wayne, at least not right now.

This week, the rapper’s 19-year-old daughter took to Instagram to let fans know — in quite a delicate way — that the internet rumors claiming she is expecting a child are false. Reginae Carter shared a picture of herself wearing a one-piece bathing suit and the caption “Period” along with a chocolate emoji, implying that she was craving chocolate during her period and thus could not be pregnant.

As InTouch noted, many people commenting on her pictures could not understand where the rumors could have come from, as Reginae does not look at all pregnant. Others noted that the reasoning to suspect she might be pregnant was flimsy, including a report that she was spotted at a nightclub last week but was not drinking. But Reginae is 19 years old, below the legal drinking age anyway.

The more likely scenario could be that Lil Wayne is an ever-popular target for tabloid reports, and his daughter has now become a target as well. The rapper’s love life has been a staple on gossip sites for years, as has his health. The rapper has battled some very public and serious ailments, including hospitalization for seizures that led to reports he was on his deathbed.

In 2014, Lil Wayne faced rumors that he had contracted HIV, which prompted him to speak up, The Beat DFW noted.

“B**** ya mammy got aids!,” he wrote in a Twitter post that he would later delete. “Stop playin with me.”

Period ???? Bathing suit from @fashionnova A post shared by colormenae (@colormenae) on Jun 13, 2018 at 9:39am PDT

While some of these reports may be rooted in some truth — especially the reports about his relationships and alleged breakups — some of it is invented out of thin air. That includes a 2013 viral hoax that claimed Lil Wayne was dead. The report spread on Facebook in the form of a link that appeared to be aimed at stealing personal information from people who clicked on it.

The rampant rumors even prompted Lil Wayne to open up about his real health conditions and the role his busy lifestyle played in it.

“The thing is, man, the bad news is, I’m an epileptic, so I’m prone to seizures,” Wayne said in a radio interview. “This isn’t my first, second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh seizure. I’ve had a bunch of seizures; y’all just never hear about it. This time it got real bad because I got three of ’em in a row, and on the third one, my heart rate went down to, like, 30 percent. Basically, I could’ve died soon. That’s why it was so serious. The reason being for the seizures is just plain stress, no rest and overworking myself. That’s typical me, though.”

As for the rumor that his daughter is pregnant, Lil Wayne has remained silent — Reginae Carter seems to have done a good enough job dispelling that one.