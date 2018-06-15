Watch Portugal Vs. Spain 2018 FIFA World Cup Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

The 2018 FIFA World Cup hosts an Iberian Derby as turmoil-racked Spain takes on Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal in a Group B matchup on Friday.

Two of FIFA’s greatest powerhouse nations, reigning European champions Portugal and their Iberian rival Spain — winner of the 2010 World Cup — meeting what will be the marquee matchup of the opening two days at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, with Spain breaking in a new manager just hired three days earlier, as Reuters reported, in a Group B match that will live stream on Friday.

In a stunning move, Spain gave the sack to Manager Julen Lopetegui after he accepted the job opening at Spanish club giant Real Madrid, FIFA.com noted, after that club won its second straight UEFA Champions League title in May.

The Spanish national side brought in Fernando Hierro to lead their bid for a second World Cup title, even though Hierro has never managed a team at a higher level than Spain’s second tier. But star-studded La Roja, featuring a cast of familiar characters including David De Gea, Sergio Ramos, Gerard Pique, Andres Iniesta, and Diego Costa, according to FIFA.com, may still possess the edge over Portugal both on the field, and psychologically.

Cristiano Ronaldo hopes to take Portugal to its first World Cup champonship. Harold Cunningham / Getty Images

But Portugal has perhaps the world’s greatest player in Cristiano Ronaldo, who led his country to its first UEFA European Championship just two years ago, crediting the team’s “many years of sacrifice” for the victory as The Independent reported. Ronaldo now hopes to complete the double with Portugal’s first-ever World Cup trophy.

The last, and only, time that Spain and Portugal faced off in a World Cup match came in 2010, when Spain eliminated their rivals from the Round of 16 with a 1-0 win and went on to win the World Cup that year, as Sky Sports recounted. But the two nations have met 35 times previously, with Spain winning 17 to just six wins for Portugal, according to the site 11v11. The two countries have drawn 12 of their matches.

