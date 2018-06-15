WWE News: WWE Announces Injury To ‘SmackDown’ Superstar, But It Could Be Leading To Something Bigger

WWE has revealed an injury to a superstar, but is it legit?

When injuries happen in professional wrestling, it’s almost always something that no-one wants to happen. Sure, nobody likes to deal with injuries and miss time, but sometimes, they lead to bigger and better things. This past week, WWE revealed that Sin Cara had suffered an injury and he wouldn’t have his match against Andrade “Cien” Almas on SmackDown Live as scheduled, but there may be much more behind this whole story.

Sin Cara has been going back and forth with Almas ever since the former NXT Champion made his debut on WWE’s main roster. Last week, WWE had officially announced that the two men would have a one-on-one match on SmackDown Live to settle the grudges they had against one another.

Not long before their scheduled match on Tuesday, the official website of WWE revealed that Sin Cara was not cleared for competition and the match was off. He had apparently suffered a shoulder injury after being attacked backstage by Almas during an interview segment.

Those watching the segment were able to see Sin Cara laid out on the floor and Almas standing over him and berating him. Obviously, that didn’t end the feud and only added fuel to the fire for what could be something bigger for both men.

WWE

With the match being called off, neither man furthered anything with the other on SmackDown Live, but Sin Cara didn’t stay silent.

This is not the end, @AndradeCienWWE . You have another Tuesday to smile as a coward. Tienes otro martes para sonreír como un cobarde. pic.twitter.com/0ESsqfSTF3 — Sin Cara (@SinCaraWWE) June 12, 2018

This feud is obviously going to continue between Sin Cara and Andrade “Cien” Almas, but it isn’t quite known just when that will be.

Cageside Seats is reporting that this all appears to be coming off as an angle of some kind which is being led by WWE. The injury to Sin Cara doesn’t seem to be legitimate at all and it could just be something to continue building up this feud between the two Team Blue superstars.

The report continues on to say that WWE was possibly looking to hold off on the match until the next pay-per-view which is Money in the Bank this Sunday. No new matches were announced for the PPV this weekend, but there are still a few days until it takes place and the longer run time means more hours to fill.

As of Thursday night, current card for Money in the Bank is:

WWE Championship – Last Man Standing Match: AJ Styles (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Braun Strowman vs. The Miz vs. Rusev vs. Kevin Owens vs. Samoa Joe vs. Bobby Roode vs. Finn Balor vs. One member of The New Day

Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Ember Moon vs. Lana vs. Sasha Banks vs. Naomi vs. Natalya vs. Becky Lynch

Raw Women’s Championship: Nia Jax (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Elias

Bobby Lashley vs. Sami Zayn

Roman Reigns vs. Jinder Mahal

Daniel Bryan vs. Big Cass

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs. The Club – Kickoff Match

With only one match on the Kickoff Show, it is very possible that WWE could add another which could be Sin Cara vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas. Money in the Bank has a pretty stacked card already, but seeing as it has an overall five-hour runtime, there is a lot of space to fill. Sin Cara’s injury may end up being legit, but it certainly has all the signs of a storyline angle on SmackDown Live.