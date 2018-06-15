Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant Being Recruited By Warriors GM Bob Myers In 2016

Will Kobe Bryant become the G.O.A.T. if he join the Golden State Warriors in 2016?

It has been more than two years since Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant played his last game in the NBA. On April 13, 2016, Bryant dropped 60 points against the Utah Jazz as a way of saying farewell to the sports he loves the most. The final six seasons of Bryant in the NBA didn’t go well as he failed to reach his goal of matching Michael Jordan’s record of six NBA championship titles.

When it comes to being considered as the greatest player of all-times, people always count the number of championship rings and how many times they lost in the NBA Finals. That could be the reason why Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James was often disregarded in G.O.A.T. conversations. In an appearance on The HoopsHype Podcast with Alex Kennedy, Kobe Bryant revealed that Golden State Warriors General Manager Bob Myers jokingly offered him a roster spot on their team during the 2016 All-Star Game.

“I’ve known Bob Myers, the general manager of the Warriors, forever. Like, I remember the day he was going to go take his bar exam! We used to hang out together all the time. At my last All-Star Game, we had a chance to catch up. We were staying in the same hotel and I had a chance to tell him congratulations on everything. Then, he said, ‘Hey listen, if there’s any chance you want to change your mind and come back and play another year, you can always come over here [to Golden State].’ But it’s all tongue-in-cheek, man.”

Kobe Bryant won't be part of Lakers' meetings with free agents. https://t.co/gL4PozS9v5 — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) June 12, 2018

Of course, nothing is serious with the said conversation between Kobe Bryant and Warriors General Manager Bob Myers, but it is intriguing to know what could have happened if the Lakers legend headed to Golden State instead of putting an end to his NBA career. If he took Myers’ offer, Bryant could have won two more NBA championship titles and become part of the Warriors’ dynasty.

Despite being hit by multiple injuries, Bryant could still be a reliable contributor on the offensive ends of the floor and provide mentorship to Golden State’s young players. However, being the type of player who always wants the ball in his hands, it remains questionable if Bryant will fit in the Warriors’ system. The addition of Bryant may have ruined the team’s chemistry that could greatly affect their performance throughout the season.

As of now, the Warriors should be thankful that Bryant didn’t take Myers’ offer seriously. Instead of adding an injury-riddled and aging superstar to their team, the Warriors acquired Kevin Durant, who led the team in winning back-to-back NBA championship titles.