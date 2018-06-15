‘Bachelorette’ Producers Claim They Had No Knowledge Of Assault And Battery Charge Against Lincoln Adim

Lincoln lied during interviews about being involved in any sort of sexual misconduct in the past.

Yesterday news broke that one of the contestants on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette was officially convicted of charges for indecent assault and battery on a woman. According to TMZ, Lincoln was convicted of the charges just a week before the show premiered over an incident that happened in 2016. Per the report, Lincoln had groped a woman on a cruise ship and forced her to touch his chest and stomach.

The thought on everyone’s mind was how production would let someone like this on to their show, especially after all the drama that went down on last season of Bachelor in Paradise. Fans will remember production halted last summer on the popular spinoff as an investigation launched into the behavior of DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios while under the influence of alcohol.

Now Warner Bros. is stepping forward and claiming they had absolutely no knowledge of Lincoln’s arrest or the charges against him. TMZ has also reported that Lincoln lied to production and said he had never been charged with sexual misconduct. Warner Bros. went on to say they hire a third party to run background checks on all possible contestants, and that nothing came up for Lincoln. They are now investigating how something like this could slip through the cracks, as it’s something to worry about with all future applicants.

WB statement: "No one on The Bachelorette production had any knowledge about the incident or charges when Lincoln Adim was cast, and he himself denied ever having engaged in or having been charged with any sexual misconduct" https://t.co/nOz5tNlrR9 — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 14, 2018

“We employ a well-respected and highly experienced third party who has done thousands of background checks consistent with industry standards to do a nationwide background check in this case. The report we received did not reference any incident or charge relating to the recent conviction — or any other charges relating to sexual misconduct,” their statement read.

Lincoln has not commented on his conviction since the news broke yesterday, and neither has the Bachelorette herself. Lincoln is still in contention on the show currently and appears to be a frontrunner this season, according to the previews. ABC has removed all press photos of Lincoln from their website, and will likely keep him off the Men Tell All special, which happens at the end of each Bachelor or Bachelorette season.

Lincoln has since made his Instagram page private after yesterday’s news and also has his account protected on Twitter. This is the second of Becca’s contestants to cause controversy since the premiere, as Garrett Yrigoyen made the news for liking several transphobic and anti-feminist memes on Instagram in the past.

To see how everything plays out between Becca and Lincoln, watch The Bachelorette every Monday night on ABC at 8 p.m. EST.