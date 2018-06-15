Brody Jenner’s Wife, Kaitlynn Carter Jenner, Throws Shade At Family Members Who Didn’t Attend Wedding

Now that they are finally back in the states, paparazzi have begun to follow Brody Jenner and his new wife, Kaitlynn Carter Jenner.

Last night, the pair returned home from their exotic wedding and were immediately greets by paps. According to Perez Hilton, TMZ greeted the couple as they were walking through the Los Angele’s famed LAX Airport. TMZ began asking the couple questions from their vacation while Brody remained tight-lipped. But, Kaitlynn on the other hand, spoke out after she was asked about whether or not family members who didn’t attend the wedding would want to see a video of it.

“They should have gone if they wanted to see it.”

Burn! As many fans of the famous couple know, Caitlyn Jenner did not attend her son’s wedding due to a previous work commitment. Brody’s step-sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner also did not attend their brother’s wedding. In an interview with People, Brody spoke out about her father missing the wedding and his feelings were definitely hurt.

“It was a big disappointment. Especially considering that she had known about the wedding for a year.”

But according to the news outlet, Caitlyn is expected to throw the couple a post-wedding party at some point this summer, perhaps as a way to make up for missing the wedding. And according to Brody, little sisters Kylie and Kendall never even RSVP’d to the wedding.

Aside from all of the drama that surrounded the wedding, it appears that the couple did have an amazing time at both the wedding itself and then on their honeymoon. In a post from last night, Jenner shared a black and white photo of himself and his new bride standing together on a beach in Nihi Sumba. Jenner can be seen wearing a black shirt and a backwards baseball cap while Kaitlynn looks beautiful in a dress. The couple hold hands as they look into the camera.

“What a trip!! Thank you @nihisumba again for creating one of the most special and memorable moments of our lives. next stop [home].”

Many of Jenner’s fans immediately commented on the post, giving it over 71,000 likes and over 200 comments within just one day of being posted. Some fans wished the couple the best in their new life together while countless other fans simply gushed over how beautiful the couple look together.

“Glad Brody found his true love at last. Congratulations to you both.”

“Congrats Brody!!!!Love u!!!! One of my favorite people so down to earth!!!!!beautiful couple,” one more fan said.

Despite the drama, Brody seems truly happy with his new wifey.