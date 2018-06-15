Bill Cosby Has Fired His Entire Legal Team Just Three Months Before His Sentencing

His new attorney is Joseph P. Green of Pennsylvania, Cosby's fourth attorney since 2015.

With just over three months left before sentencing, Bill Cosby has yet again fired his legal team. His new attorney, Joseph P. Green, of Pennsylvania, is Cosby’s fourth since 2015. Former Michael Jackson attorney Tom Mesereau and the rest of the aging comedian’s defense team had been on the case since August of last year. Prior to that, he was defended by Brian McMonagle and Angela Agrusa, and before that he was represented by his long-time attorney, Marty Singer, who he fired in late 2015.

Cosby was found guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault in a retrial last April. He is currently scheduled for a two-day hearing on September 24 and 25, according to Deadline. That date could be pushed to a later date to allow the new team to properly prepare. Following that hearing, the 80-year-old will be sentenced.

Bill Cosby once had a flourishing career as a comedian and actor, and was seen as a sort of father figure by many. His life today is far different from those wonder years. The comedian is currently under house arrest, and there are rumors that he and his wife of over 50 years, Camille, are divorcing. His April conviction was related to charges brought against him by Andrea Constand, the former operations manager of the Temple University women’s basketball team, but over 60 women have reported similar experiences with Cosby, some as far back as the 1960s when he was enjoying a successful career.

Bill Cosby has fired his legal team https://t.co/S1Ws4vC1gr — Vulture (@vulture) June 14, 2018

Regarding his encounter with Ms. Constand, she has stated that Cosby was a mentor to her. She had reached a point in her career 13 years ago where she wanted to make a change. He asked her to his Philadelphia mansion to discuss her plans. Mr. Cosby has stated that he gave her Benadryl that night. She has testified that he offered her three blue pills, but that he wouldn’t tell her what they were. He just told her that “they’re your friends,” according to Today. She trusted him and took them. Within half an hour, she said she was slurring her words and having trouble walking. He helped her to a sofa where he assaulted her while she was unable to fight back.

Bill Cosby has maintained throughout the investigation and trial that everything that happened between him and Constand was consensual. He was tried for these particular charges in Pennsylvania because the state has a longer statute of limitations on sex crimes than most states. He was arraigned on the charges in December of 2015 and released on a $1 million bail.

Many of his other accusers have pending civil cases.