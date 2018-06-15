Gisele Bündchen Reveals How Husband Tom Brady Proposed To Her Nine Years Ago

The supermodel and quarterback both recently shared details about their married life together

Brazilian supermodel, Gisele Bündchen,37, is timeless and living her best life as she graces the cover of Vogue for the magazine’s July issue. During her cover interview, Gisele touched upon her biggest passion, the environment as well as her successful modeling career and the how the fashion industry has evolved and where she stands. She was also featured in Vogue’s latest episode of their video series, 73 questions and during the interview Gisele revealed how her husband, New England Patriots quarterback, Tom Brady, proposed to her in Los Angeles in January 2009.

As shared by Brides, one of the 73 questions Vogue asked was “What’s the most romantic thing that Tom’s ever done for you?” Gisele responded by telling the story of how he proposed to her.

“When he proposed to me, he made up this whole story how my apartment was flooding and I ran over there to try to fix the situation. When I got there, the whole apartment had candles and rose petals everywhere and then he went down on his knees to propose.”

Gisele undoubtedly knew what was coming next and tried to get Brady to stand up right away, but not for the reason you might think.

“I’m like, ‘Get up!’ ’cause he just had surgery and had three staph infections. I’m like, ‘What are you doing?’ He’s like, ‘I gotta go on my knees.’ I’m like, ‘No, no, no, get up, please!”

Having been married for nine years now, Gisele offered some simple, sound marriage advice, “keep it open and loving communication,” she said.

Together the couple have built a beautiful life together, which includes their two children, Benjamin, 8, and Vivian Lake, 5. Vivian even took it upon herself to make a cameo appearance during Gisele’s interview. She ran up to her mother and clung to her, not wanting to let Gisele go. The model shared that what she loves the most about motherhood is “the love you receive and the love you feel”, while “sleep deprivation” definitely takes front and center as the most difficult aspect.

While Gisele opened up to Vogue, Tom Brady recently made a rare interview appearance with none other than OWN founder, Oprah Winfrey herself. As shared by People, the famous quarterback revealed what it’s like being married to his supermodel wife. “I love coming home to someone who engages me every night. She makes me laugh, oh my God,” he told Oprah.

But what truly connects them and holds them together like glue?

“In some ways we’re different when in some ways we’re so similar. She flies in the sky — she’s so creative — and I’m very rooted. So she stretches me in ways that without her, I couldn’t be stretched.”

Feliz dia dos namorados ❤ A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Jun 12, 2018 at 4:12am PDT

Brady ends by saying, “She knows that she can always count on me, and I know I can always count on her. But we do have the values from our family that I think our moms and dads both did a great job.”

E! News also reported on Brady’s interview with Oprah. As mentioned, Brady and Gisele share two children together, but he also has a son, John Edward Thomas Moynahan, 10, from his previous relationship with actress and model, Bridget Moynahan.

Shortly after the couple split in 2006, Moynahan found out she was pregnant. By this time, Brady had already begun dating Gisele and although the situation was less than ideal for the new couple, Brady says, “I think in a lot of ways that really challenging experience brought us together, in a very tight way.”

Gisele definitely seems to have been the right fit for Brady and his life and his career. “I couldn’t imagine a better partner for me in my life, what I’ve gone through, how she supports me, the mom she is to our kids,” he gushed.

Brady’s entire interview with Oprah is scheduled to air on OWN on Father’s Day, June 17 at 11 a.m.

You can watch Gisele answer Vogue’s 73 questions below.