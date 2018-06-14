‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson Are Finally Engaged

It’s the news that fans have eagerly been waiting for!

As the Inquisitr reported earlier today, Dancing With the Stars pros Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson have been vacationing throughout Europe and their latest update showed that they’re embracing the beauty of Italy. The couple started their romantic getaway in Amsterdam, and both of their recent Instagram posts and stories show them together in Venice, Italy. Jenna Johnson even shared that the city of Venice has stolen both her heart and her stomach. Many fans commented that the couple just needed to get engaged already.

But now, fans of the pair can finally celebrate as the couple is finally engaged! On a post shared with his 1 million plus Instagram followers, the dancing star shared a photo of himself down on one knee as he proposes to Jenna. Johnson looks stunning in a silver sequined dress and nude heels. As she looks at the ring, she covers her face with her hands in disbelief. The next photo shows the pair sharing a kiss. In the caption, Val confesses that he can’t wait to marry Jenna.

Within just one hour of posting the sweet photo, Val’s photo has already gained over 121,000 likes as well as 5,000 comments and growing. Many Dancing With the Stars fanatics gushed over the couple’s recent engagement while countless others commented on what a good looking couple the pair make.

“Congratulations!!! I’m so excited and so happy for you both!!”

“As an avid watcher, I love this. Congratulations,” another fan gushed.

Johnson shared the same two photos on her Instagram account and her post has also gained a lot of attention with over 67,000 likes as well as 3,300 plus comments from her 400,000 plus followers. Jenna also wrote a sweet caption to go with the photos.

“I knew the moment I met you, you were the man of my dreams and I wanted to be with you forever. Babychka Мой любовь thank you for making my fairytale come true today! Cannot believe I get to call you my FIANCÉ!!!! #engaged“

But the news shouldn’t come as a huge shock to fans as many saw it coming all along. According to US Magazine, Jenna also confessed in an interview last month that the pair had already talked about getting engaged as well as possible next steps in their relationship. She also said that since the past few months had been crazy for the pair, so they were just focusing on getting past the busy time before they could figure things out.

Congrats to the beautiful couple on their happy engagement!