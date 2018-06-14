Nikki Bella Still Doesn’t Know If She Can Fully Trust John Cena

The more attention this is getting, the more pressure Nikki feels.

The relationship drama between the WWE couple continues.

As many fans know, Nikki Bella abruptly called off things with John Cena in April, just weeks before they were set to wed. Some of their relationship drama has been playing out Bella’s hit show, Total Bellas, and of course, many people are also speculating as to whether or not the pair have gotten back together. A source recently dished to People that Nikki doesn’t know if she can trust John anymore, while other reports say that the couple is back together.

Furthermore, the couple was spotted out to dinner together earlier this week and it appeared as though the two were having an intense talk. TMZ even shared a video of the couple’s seemingly serious discussion at Cowboy Star Restaurant in San Diego.

“Nikki doesn’t know if she trusts John still. Is he really saying he wants to be a dad just for her or does he truly want to have children. The more attention this is getting, the more pressure Nikki feels.”

The source also dished that Nikki is keeping loved ones and those that she trusts very close to her as she needs support during this time.

“Nikki is trying to figure out what’s best for her right now. She’s trying to focus on herself by spending time with close friends and family and staying committed to work. She’s not the type to just jump back into it,” the source says.

WWE Hall Of Fame A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on Apr 7, 2018 at 9:32am PDT

And if anyone is rooting for the pair to get back together, it’s Nikki’s twin sister, Brie. In an interview with People last week, Brie dished on her sister and John’s relationship, saying that the pair is back on the right track and they’re looking to make things work. Bella says that it’s like any other relationship and that the couple still loves and cares for each other and that’s why they are really trying to make things work.

But, Brie also said that fans shouldn’t hold their breath for the couple to walk down the aisle anytime soon. Since both Nikki and John are so career driven, marriage has really made them pump the breaks and look at things and think, “are we ready for this?”

“And they’re not the types to just get married and then divorced cause it doesn’t work. They want it forever, and they really have to think about that. So they’re talking. They’re trying to work it out. We’ll see.”

It will be interesting to see how things pan out between the pair. For now, fans can catch the current season of Total Bellas on E! Network.