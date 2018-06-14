‘Playboy’ Reporter Brian Karem’s Brutal Takedown Of Sarah Huckabee Sanders Over Immigration Goes Viral

Sanders is under fire for trying to blame Democrats for Donald Trump's policy separating immigrant children from their parents.

Brian Karem wasn’t taking no answer for an answer in a brutal takedown of Sarah Huckabee Sanders that has gone viral.

The Playboy reporter pressed the White House Press Secretary in Thursday’s press briefing after she repeatedly passed blame off to Democrats for Donald Trump’s policy that separates immigrant parents from their children at the U.S. border. She repeatedly claimed — falsely, as many reporters noted — that the policy is part of an existing law, when it is actually a policy choice that came under Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions. As the now-viral video shows, Brian Karem wasn’t having it.

“Come on Sarah, you’re a parent,” he shouted out. “Don’t you have any empathy for what these people are going through?”

Sanders repeatedly tried to move on, saying that Karem was speaking out of turn, but he pressed on before Sanders finally called on another reporter.

As Common Dreams noted, Sarah Huckabee Sanders has come under fire by many for her justification of the policy that takes children from their parents at the border. This week reporters were allowed inside of one of the holding facilities for the children, which they compared to a prison.

During Thursday’s contentious session with the media, Sanders backed up Jeff Sessions citing the Bible as justification for Donald Trump’s policy.

“That is actually repeated a number of times throughout the Bible,” Huckabee Sanders said.

“Where does it say in the Bible that it’s moral to take children away from their mothers?” CNN’s Jim Acosta replied, which led Sanders to grow testy, saying it was “hard for him to understand even short sentences, I guess.”

Now THIS is the type of follow-ups every reporter should be asking. Watch this reporter challenge @PressSec on Trump’s family separation policy ⬇️https://t.co/EofYFKHYqK — Millennial Politics (@MillenPolitics) June 14, 2018

Though he was not alone in pushing back against Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ pushing untrue statements about the origin of Trump’s policy separating parents from their children, it was Brian Karem’s brutal questioning that got most of the attention. This is not the first time that Karem has taken aim at Sarah Huckabee Sanders personally. The previous night, after Sanders denied a report that she was leaving the White House, Karem took issue with her rationale that the reports disturbed a night out with her family.

SHS seems upset. Her evening with her children disturbed. So @PressSec do you have any empathy for those less fortunate whose children are ripped from them and then are caged? https://t.co/kpFVA1oiyQ — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) June 14, 2018

The full exchange between Brian Karem and Sarah Huckabee Sanders can be seen below.

Brian Karem is all of us. Watch as he gets heated with Sarah Huckabee Sanders while discussing separating children from their parents. Bravo Brian. pic.twitter.com/O3BkqjqODx — Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) June 14, 2018

While he never did get an answer from Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the questions from Brian Karem have gotten viral attention and led to a new round of criticism toward Donald Trump’s administration and Sanders in particular for not taking responsibility for the controversial policy.