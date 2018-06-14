NeNe Leakes Thanks Rival, Kim Zolciak, For Support After Announcement Of Gregg Leakes Cancer Diagnosis

NeNe also thanked each 'RHOA' cast member who had reached out regarding the sad news.

Sometimes it takes something like a cancer diagnosis to show just how petty and small other things in life are. That seems like the case for friends-turned-enemies-turned-friends-turned-enemies again, NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak-Biermann. Yesterday NeNe shared the sad news on her Instagram that her husband, Gregg Leakes, had been diagnosed with cancer with a photo of Gregg sitting in a doctor’s office. Today, NeNe shared a new post on Instagram thanking friends, family, and fans for their outpouring of support over Gregg’s diagnosis.

In the new post, NeNe specifically thanked the ladies of The Real Housewives of Atlanta whom she has worked with in the past, and those she currently works with, who reached out to her. Cynthia Bailey, Marlo Hampton, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Phaedra Parks, Porsha Williams, Eva Marcille, Shamea Morton, and Lisa Wu were all tagged by NeNe in the post. She also made a special point to add Kim to the end of the long list saying “and yes, @kimzolciak.”

Kim and NeNe have gone back and forth on their friendship since RHOA debuted back in 2008, but were currently on a bad streak after the Season 10 reunion. It seemed like nothing could bring these two women back together, let alone to have a conversation with one another, but it looks like the tables have turned. It’s unknown how Kim reached out, but it’s clear the two women definitely made a connection.

Cynthia, Kenya, and Phaedra all commented on the post in which they were tagged in offering up more prayers and kind thoughts. Kim did not comment or like either of NeNe’s posts regarding Gregg’s cancer diagnosis, so she likely reached out via text or phone call.

Bethenny Frankel from The Real Housewives of New York City also reached out in the comment section to share her thoughts on holistic healing, to which NeNe responded that she would call her. Other Housewives who reached out on social media were Melissa Gorga (RHONJ), Marysol Patton (RHOM), LuAnn De Lesseps (RHONY), Jill Zarin (RHONY), Gizelle Bryant (RHOP), and Alexia Echevarria (RHOM). Jill most recently lost her husband, Bobby Zarin, to cancer and his funeral was briefly documented on the show’s most recent episode.

One RHOA cast member who appears not to have reached out to NeNe was Sheree Whitfield, who was left off the long list of thank yous. Sheree and NeNe were also at odds at the end of Season 10, and it seems like their grudge might be too big to bear. Claudia Jordan and DeShawn Snow were not tagged either, but NeNe only spent one season with each of the ladies, which is less shocking than Sheree’s absence.

Whether Gregg’s cancer journey will play out on Season 11 of RHOA remains to be seen. The question of Kim and NeNe moving on from their current drama is also up in the air.