Kourtney Kardashian Is The Only One Of Her Sisters Who Didn’t Make The ‘Maxim’ Hot 100 List

The eldest Kardashian sister is snubbed by the mens mag.

Kourtney Kardashian and her sisters do a lot together and are often regarded as some of the most beautiful women in Hollywood. However, there is one thing that the Kardashian/Jenner sisters won’t be doing together, and that’s being celebrated on Maxim‘s Hot 100 list.

According to a June 14 report by the Daily Mail, all of the Kardashian/Jenner girls made the list, except for Kourtney Kardashian. Kourtney, who is the oldest sibling in the family at 39-years-old, was snubbed by the magazine as they added Khloe and Kim Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner to the list.

While it seems wrong to some fans to exclude Kourtney Kardashian from the list for whatever reason, her business influence could the one thing that kept her off the Maxim Hot 100. Kourtney’s sisters all have some sort of career on their own that they are well known for.

Kim Kardashian has her own beauty line, KKW Beauty; Khloe Kardashian has a clothing line called Good American; Kendall Jenner is a supermodel who has done work for huge brands and walked the runway for some of the most popular designers; and Kylie Jenner is a make up mogul with her super popular lip kits and other cosmetics.

Perhaps it was Kourtney Kardashian’s lack of career power that led the magazine to keep her off of the list, because the oldest Kardashian sister is certainly considered hot by many. Over the past few years, Kourt has been working out like a maniac and showing off her bikini body via social media. Kourtney is often seen strutting around in form fitting outfits and barely there garments.

To make matters worse, Sofia Richie, 19, who is currently dating Kourtney’s ex, Scott Disick, also made the list. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Scott and Sofia have been dating for about a year and Richie has been seen multiple times spending time with Kourtney’s three children, son Mason, 8, daughter Penelope, 5, and son Reign, 3.

WOW! Thank you @MaximMag! I’m so inspired by all of these smart, beautiful, incredible women, my sisters included, and honored to be featured alongside them. #MaximHot100 pic.twitter.com/nRr4RQ99oO — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 14, 2018

Although Kourtney Kardashian has not spoken out about being the only Kardashian/Jenner sister left off of the list. Khloe Kardashian spoke out about being included.

“WOW! Thank you @ MaximMag! I’m so inspired by all of these smart, beautiful, incredible women, my sisters included, and honored to be featured alongside them,” she wrote via Twitter on Thursday.

In a promo for the brand new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, as reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian is seen asking Kendall Jenner if she sees what people online say when comparing her and her sister, seeming hurt by something that was said. It remains to be seen if Kourt will speak out about the Maxim snub, or just let it go.