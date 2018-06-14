‘American Horror Story’ Season 8: Ryan Murphy Announces ‘Coven/Murder House’ Crossover Is Happening This Year

American Horror Story is switching things up on fans. Season 8, which was rumored to be set in the future and have an apocalyptic theme, has been changed up. The show’s creator, Ryan Murphy, revealed via Twitter on Thursday that the new season will be a Murder House/Coven crossover.

According to a June 14 report by Entertainment Weekly, Ryan Murphy first announced his plans for a crossover between the two seasons last year. Fans immediately wondered which characters and actors would return to the show for the special season, hoping that stars such as Jessica Lang, Connie Britton, and more would come back. However, that wasn’t supposed to happen until at least Season 9.

Now, things are set in motion, and the Murder House/Coven crossover is officially happening this fall. Ryan Murphy confirmed the news this week, and fans went wild online.

“The Coven/Murder House AHS crossover season won’t be happening next year…because it’s happening THIS YEAR. AHS #8 WITCHES RULE THIS SEPTEMBER,” Murphy’s tweet read.

The Coven/Murder House AHS crossover season won't be happening next year…because it's happening THIS YEAR. AHS #8 WITCHES RULE THIS SEPTEMBER — Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) June 14, 2018

Reports reveal that while the details are shaky, Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters, who both had parts in Murder House and Coven will be returning for American Horror Story Season 8.

Only a few weeks ago, Ryan Murphy revealed that the upcoming season of American Horror Story would have a ton of fan favorites returning and that it will be unlike anything AHS fans have ever seen before in the franchise, teasing a major Episode 5 shocker.

“You will see so many fan favorites return that you’ll feel like it’s The Love Boat,” Murphy teased. “It’s a very high concept. It’s a season unlike anything we’ve done because there’s a big hook to it. There’s a huge thing that happens in episode 5.”

For fans who have not watched the show, American Horror Story is a horror anthology series that wears a new theme each season. However, all of the seasons are revealed to be connected somehow. Murder House was the very first season of the show, while Coven marked the show’s third season.

Other seasons of the series include Asylum, Freak Show, Hotel, Roanoke, and Cult. Actors Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson have appeared in every season of the show, and other stars like Kathy Bates, Angela Bassett, Matt Bomer, and more have appeared on the series as multiple characters. Now that Season 8’s theme has been revealed, fans will certainly be looking forward to the casting announcements.

American Horror Story Season 8 is set to begin filming soon and will premiere on FX sometime in September.