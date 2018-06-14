Florida Man Asks Police To Test His Meth, Gets Arrested

Despite feeling as if he was the one cheated, Douglas Kelly was the one arrested.

When the police catch someone with illegal drugs in their possession, they are going to follow the law and dole out the proper punishment. That’s even the case if the one in possession of the illegal drugs is the one who called them. A Florida man by the name of Douglas Peter Kelly was recently arrested after he called the cops to let them know he had been sold the wrong type of drug he was looking to purchase.

Being the accommodating people that they are, the police offered to test it for him and also take him into custody.

According to the Washington Post, Douglas Kelly, 49, from Hawthorne, Florida, placed a call to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday. During the call, he advised them that he had been sold the wrong kind of illegal drug and wanted them to do something about it.

Kelly asked them if he could come to them and have the cops use their drug testing kits to inspect the drug he was sold and see it was truly what he wanted. Kelly advised the police that if the drug wasn’t what he wanted, he wanted to “press charges” for being given the “wrong narcotic.”

According to the official Facebook page of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Kelly told the police that he purchased the meth about a week before calling them. After smoking it, he had a “bad reaction” that he didn’t normally experience and therefore felt as if the drugs he was sold were not what he ordered.

That is when the police told Kelly he could come to them with the drug and they’d be more than happy to test it for him.

“In an effort to ensure the quality of the drug the suspect purchased, detectives told Kelly if he came to the sheriff’s office they could test the narcotic he had purchased. Kelly drove to the sheriff’s office and handed detectives a clear, crystal-like substance wrapped in aluminum foil. The substance field-tested positive for methamphetamine, the drug Kelly intended to purchase.”

As their post states, the drug ended up testing to be exactly what Douglas Kelly thought he was buying. He did not have to go through with pressing charges against his drug dealer for selling him the wrong narcotic, but he was arrested on the spot and charged with possession of methamphetamine.

The police continued on to remind people that “our detectives are always ready to assist anyone who believes they were misled in their illegal drug purchase.”

Douglas Peter Kelly believed that he was calling the police to get assistance and that’s exactly what they offered and provided to him. The only thing he didn’t seem to realize was that the meth he asked them to test for its legitimacy was what would end up getting him arrested. One of the main goals of police departments is to get drugs off of the streets, and it always helps if users bring it straight to them.