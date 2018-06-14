Donald Trump, Jr. And Kimberly Guilfoyle Are Officially A Couple

Donald Trump, Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle have been rumored to be dating for some time now.

Nine months after he filed for divorce from his soon-to-be-ex-wife Vanessa, Donald Trump, Jr. has confirmed that he and Kimberly Guilfoyle are a couple.

According to the Daily Mail, Donald Trump, Jr. never tried to hide his relationship with Kimberly — he claims, too, that he’s “crazy” about her, and that they’ve been an item for nine months.

News of their dating status first began surfacing in March of this year, but the couple never confirmed or denied their status.

At the time, too, Trump, Jr. was in the process of filing for divorce from his wife of 13 years, Vanessa, with whom he has five children. However, at the time the now-former couple released their statement of divorce, Vanessa — heir to the Rao’s Restaurant fortune — said that they’d actually been separated for nine months, as well.

It’s unclear whether Trump, Jr.’s relationship with Kimberly Guilfoyle played a role in their divorce.

However, Vanessa made clear on Twitter that she actually respects Kimberly.

The lengths people will go to attack a woman simply because she’s dating Don. We’ve been separated for over 9 months and respect each other’s decisions & privacy. We’ll focus on raising our great kids.Would be nice if the press did the same rather than obsess over our pvt lives! https://t.co/fa73W3gv43 — Vanessa Trump (@MrsVanessaTrump) June 14, 2018

This, of course, was after Donald Trump, Jr. screamed about “liberal privilege” when some media outlets called for Kimberly Guilfoyle to be fired once her relationship with Trump, Jr. became public.

Great flashback Friday pic with @realdonaldtrump in front of The Oval Office at the White House a few months ago. So proud of all the work he’s doing for America. #flashbackfriday #fbf #flashback #potus #usa pic.twitter.com/waJbcgJzel — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2018

A source told the Daily Mail that the couple “doesn’t feel compelled” to make an official announcement about their relationship status.

The source also said that Donald Trump, Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle have been very affectionate with one another, and they’ve been seen together at the Trump International in D.C., on the Delta shuttle, and embracing at the opening of the Trump Ferry Point golf clubhouse.

Interestingly, it looks like Trump, Jr. and his soon-to-be ex-wife are on good terms, as they were spotted having lunch together in New York City on Thursday afternoon.

Guilfoyle has been married twice before: once to Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom, and once to product design firm CEO Eric Villency. She has no children.

The source told the outlet that Trump, Jr. and Guilfoyle have “known each other for years,” but never were anything more than friends, as “both were married” at the time they met. However, with Trump, Jr. divorcing his wife, and Guilfoyle being single, “the time was right” for them to get together, according to the source.

Most recently, however, the two stowed away at a secret location on the Upper West Side in New York City. It was only confirmed to be Donald Trump, Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle when two Secret Service cars were found outside the building.