Tori Spelling And Dean McDermott Will Make Cameo In Final ‘Sharknado’ Film

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott will appear in the sixth and final installment of 'Sharknado.'

Former Beverly Hills, 90210 co-stars, Tori Spelling and Ian Ziering, will reunite in the sixth and final installment of Sharknado. Dean McDermott, Tori’s 51-year-old husband, will also make a cameo appearance in the final film of the franchise, according to Us Weekly.

On March 1, the Los Angeles Police Department revealed to Us Weekly that officers were called regarding a heated verbal dispute amongst two people at Spelling’s residence in Woodland Hills. Local authorities did not confirm if the dispute was between Tori and Dean McDermott.

On March 7, McDermott called police officers to the family home to “check the well-being of Tori Spelling,” according to Us Weekly.

Following the well-being check, a couple of days later, while the family was having dinner in Los Angeles, a police escort accompanied the family.

Two weeks later, the couple was spotted together in the midst of making out on the set of the SYFY film, according to Us Weekly. Tori, 43, and Dean walked onto set together holding hands and were in great spirits when they arrived and left together, a source revealed to Us Weekly.

Spelling and McDermott met on the set of Lifetime’s Mind Over Matter in 2005 and went on to co-star in Kiss the Bride in 2007.

Together, Tori and Dean have welcomed five children into the world, including daughters Stella, 9, and Hattie, 6, and sons Liam, 10, Finn, 5, and baby Beau, who just celebrated his first birthday. Tori is also the stepmother to Dean’s son, Jack, 19, from his previous marriage.

In May, Spelling told Us Weekly that when it comes to her children she doesn’t mind the drama, and actually does “better in chaos.” Tori said that she rarely has a moment to herself but she loves it.

Tori spoke with E! News and talked about life as a family of seven. Spelling said that it has been a blessing having their youngest son, Beau. Spelling said that the baby Beau’s special arrival wasn’t just for their family but for herself and Dean. Tori said their love has grown stronger following the birth of Beau.

The mom-of-five often jokes that she hasn’t “peed alone in 11 years.” Tori said that she practices her breathing while watching her children play. Spelling said that being present is a difficult challenge, especially for moms.

“Cherish that, because you blink and it’s gone. If the photo’s in your mind, you can always go back to the feeling you had in that moment.”

Spelling and McDermott have definitely come a long way since deciding to document their rocky marriage for their reality series, True Tori.

True Tori followed Tori and Dean as they tried to sort out their relationship, after dealing with Dean’s infidelity and time in rehab.

Dean McDermott made headlines in 2013 when Us Weekly revealed that he had a two-day affair in Canada with a woman named Emily Goodhand.