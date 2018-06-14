Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt’s Son Maddox Isn’t Required To See Father Amid Custody Battle

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are currently in the middle of a messy custody battle over their six children, Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 9. However, one of the children is not being forced to spend time with their father.

According to a June 14 report by People Magazine, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, the oldest of Brad and Angelina’s children is not required to spend any time with the actor. While the rest of the children must abide by the court’s strict schedule, Maddox has been deemed old enough to decide how much time he would like to actually spend with Pitt.

Currently, all of the Jolie-Pitt children are living in the UK with their mother as Angelina Jolie is busy filming Maleficent 2. Now, Brad Pitt is taking some time out of his schedule before he heads off to film his next project, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, to spend time with the kids in London.

A judge who is involved with Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s divorce proceedings ruled on Tuesday that it is very important that the children spend quality time with their father in order to have a “healthy and strong relationship” with Pitt. The court then laid out a custody arrangement which details how many hours a day Pitt will get to spend with the children through the end of July. While Maddox is allowed to decide for himself when he wants to see Brad, the other five children have no choice in the matter.

“If the minor children remain closed down to their father and depending on the circumstances surrounding this condition, it may result in a reduction of the time they spend with [Jolie] and may result in the Court ordering primary physical custody to [Pitt],” read the documents reveal.

On Wednesday, Angelina Jolie spoke out about the court documents leaking via a statement from her rep. The actress was not happy about the leak, and proceeded to reveal that it was not in the best interest for her children to have the custody details posted online.

“This misleading leak is not in the best interests of the children. From the start, Angelina has been focused only on their health and needs, which is why it was so important that this last court hearing be conducted privately. It’s deplorable that someone, for their own selfish reasons, leaked selective portions of the confidential and sealed court record to create an inaccurate and unfair picture of what is really happening,” the statement read.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have yet to speak publicly on the latest custody ruling.