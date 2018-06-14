Young The Giant Share Long-Awaited New Single, ‘Simplify,’ Announce North American Tour Dates

The California Indie band has released new music.

Young the Giant has dropped their first new music in two years. The California rock band just released the new single, “Simplify,” their first new song since the 2016 album, Home of the Strange. The Los Angeles-based Indie rockers also capped their new music release off with a North American tour announcement, Billboard reports.

Paste magazine describes “Simplify” as a “refreshing, light track” that “addresses the impact of society on personal experiences.” In the statement posted on the band’s official website, Young the Giant lead singer Sameer Gadhia explained the meaning of the new song in detail.

“Everything in modern life is complicated,” the Young the Giant singer explained. “Each decision divides into possible alternatives, reflections multiplying within themselves endlessly, like a room of a thousand mirrors. We construct images of how life should be lived: how to act, dress, tweet, and vote, and often times it is easy to lose your true self. But love is simple. It is the closest thing to truth, and even though love can be compromising, painful, and exhausting, we can only see our truest selves in the eyes of another. This is the essence of our new song, ‘Simplify.'”

Young the Giant was formed in Irvine, California, in 2004. In addition to Gadhia, the band’s current lineup consists of guitarists Jacob Tilley and Eric Cannata, bass guitarist Payam Doostzadeh, and drummer Francois Comtois. The band, formerly known as The Jakes, released their debut album in 2010, with the first three singles, “My Body,” “Cough Syrup,” and “Apartment” all reaching the top five on the U.S. Alternative Songs chart. Two other albums followed: Mind Over Matter in 2014, and Home of the Strange two years later.

The band’s diverse lineup, with members hailing from the U.S., Canada, and England, inspired the Home of the Strange album title and the overall tone of the album. In a 2016 interview with Rolling Stone, frontman Sameer Gadhia described Young the Giant as a “personally political band.”

With new music now on their playlist, Young the Giant’s 15-date headlining tour will kick off October 25 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and it will run through November 16 with a show in Washington, D.C. Fan pre-sale begins Monday, June 18, with general public tickets available starting Friday, June 22. Young the Giant fans can purchase tickets and find more tour information on the band’s official website.

You can hear Young the Giant’s new song “Simplify” below.