Meghan Markle Is ‘Happy’ That The Royal Wedding Is Over

Meghan Markle is said to be thrilled that the pressure of the royal wedding is finally over. The Duchess of Sussex is said to be happy that all of the preparation is behind her and that she can look forward to her new life with husband Prince Harry.

According to a June 14 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Meghan Markle was extremely nervous to walk down the aisle in front of her 600 guests as well as millions of viewers who watched the ceremony on live television. The royal wedding was watched by many who were thrilled to see everything from Meghan’s hairstyle and gown to the famous guests in attendance. Meghan may have been nervous, but she was also appreciative and reportedly sent all of her close friends handwritten thank you notes.

“Meghan was really nervous walking down the aisle. She had butterflies the entire morning and was very anxious about making it down to the altar. Meghan sent a handwritten thank you note to all her close friends who attended the wedding,” sources revealed to the magazine.

Meghan Markle has now stepped into living the life of a Duchess. She spent some time relaxing with Prince Harry after the wedding and is now busy accompanying Queen Elizabeth to a few events. Insiders reveal that she is extremely happy in her new life and is focused on her new duties for the time being.

“She’s so happy. She’s really enjoying her new life. It’s been very busy the last couple of months and she’s booked up for the rest of the summer, but she’s happy to finally be back in a routine and have the wedding be over. There are no travel plans booked as of now, besides work trips,” the insider added.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Meghan Markle’s new family is also showing her some major love. Meghan’s new sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, as well as her mother-in-law, Camilla, have reportedly taken her under their wing and are helping her navigate her new life as a Duchess.

“She has been warmly embraced by both Kate [Middleton] and Camilla [Duchess of Cornwall], and even Harry has been doing what he can to make sure she feels comfortable and at ease,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.

Fans of the royal family are now enjoying watching Meghan Markle as she begins to attend more public events with her Prince Harry and her new family, and seemingly can’t wait for the moment that she and her new husband announce a royal baby of their own.