Miley Cyrus Defends Selena Gomez In Profanity-Ridden Comments

Miley's hitting back after Selena was called "so ugly."

Miley Cyrus is stepping in to defend Selena Gomez after the actress and singer was called “ugly” by Italian fashion designer Stefano Gabbana earlier this week. Per People, Cyrus stepped in to support Gomez on social media in a profanity-ridden set of comments, where she described her fellow former Disney Channel star as being “fine as f***.”

The outlet reports that Miley made her feelings about Gomez very clear on Instagram after a fan posted a throwback photo of the twosome hugging each other a few years ago.

Miley then brought up the drama with the fashion designer in the comments section of the sweet old photo of the duo, writing, “Well what that d**k head said (if it’s true) is f***ing false and total bull s***.”

Cyrus then continued in another comment by writing, “She’s fine as f***.”

Naturally, fans were pretty excited to see Miley rush to Gomez’s defense on the social media site, praising the former The Voice coach for standing up for her old friend amid the recent unprovoked mean-spirited comments from Gabbana.

As Inquisitr previously reported, Selena’s fans slammed the designer earlier this week after he wrote in the comments on a photo showing the former Wizards of Waverly Place actress wearing various different red dresses, “è proprio brutta.”

The Italian phrase he wrote under the upload translates into English as “she’s so ugly.”

As fans of the duo will likely already know, Miley and Selena have a somewhat complicated history that comes with their around a decade-long relationship.

Back in 2015, per Cosmopolitan, Cyrus was accused of throwing some pretty serious shade at Selena on Instagram after the “Good For You” singer posted a pretty sexy picture in a low-cut top to the social media site.

A few days later, Miley shared a similar photo of herself alongside the caption, “Do yiew tink if I push muah t***ies up I’ll get mo followahhhzzzz?” which many claimed was her way of slamming her frenemy.

The site noted that neither ever clarified if they were really caught in a feud or what turned their once friendship sour, but noted that both used to date Nick Jonas which could potentially have been a source of contention.

Daily Mail reported that Cyrus also alluded to a possible feud between the two singers and actresses a year earlier.

During a concert in Milan, Italy, Miley took to the stage with a poorly made cardboard cut out of Selena which she paraded around with while performing her song “FU.”

She then threw the crude cardboard figure – which showed the fake Selena wearing black underwear and fishnet stocking drawn in black marker – into the crowd after singing pretty aggressively at it.

However, following Miley’s decision to rush to the star’s defense on Instagram this week, it seems as though the former friends may now finally have buried the hatchet.