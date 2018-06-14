‘Teen Mom’ Amber Portwood & Andrew Glennon Have Date Night One Month After Welcoming Baby Boy

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood and her baby daddy, Andrew Glennon, celebrated a special date night one month after welcoming their adorable baby boy, James.

According to a June 14 report by In Touch Weekly Magazine, the Teen Mom OG personality and her boyfriend’s lives have changed now that they have a baby in the house. The couple decided to stay in for date night, likely because it was easier than getting a babysitter or taking little James out with them, and they decided to go all out for the special occasion.

Although their date night was in the comfort of their own home, Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon took special care to make it a fun night. Amber posted a photo of the couple’s table all decorated for their romantic dinner. Amber revealed her gold table runner, glasses of white wine, candles, and pasta as little James is seen sleeping between their two chairs. “Mommy and Daddy date night…now with a little James in the mix,” the Teen Mom OG star captioned a photo of herself and her son.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon welcomed their first child together back on May 8. The couple confirmed the news via their rep, who revealed that mother and baby were doing well post-birth. The baby marked the first for Andrew and the second for Amber, who shares her daughter, Leah, with her former fiance, Gary Shirley.

The Teen Mom OG star surprised fans in late 2017 when she revealed that she and Andrew were expecting a child. Amber, who had recently gotten out of a long relationship with ex-fiance Matt Baier, began dating Glennon and found out she was pregnant soon after.

Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon met on the set of Marriage Boot Camp when she and Matt Baier appeared on the series in hopes of working through some of their relationship issues. Andrew worked behind the scenes of the show. The couple ended up calling it quits soon after and the Teen Mom quickly struck up a relationship with Glennon. Upon making her pregnancy announcement, Amber revealed that she was happier than ever before and that she couldn’t wait to welcome their new little bundle of joy.

Since the birth of baby James, Amber Portwood has been staying out of the spotlight. The couple has been posting a few photos of their newborn son on social media, but it seems that they are mostly enjoying their time together as a family of four.