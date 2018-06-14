Mama June Shannon Gained 25 Pounds After 328-Pound Weight Loss

The reality TV star has regained weight after backsliding on her diet following gastric sleeve surgery.

Mama June Shannon has regained 25 pounds following her 328-pound weight loss after her 2016 gastric sleeve surgery. The From Not to Hot star, who says she has gone blind in one eye, blamed her failing vision for her recent weight gain.

“I can’t do anything and have to lay down most of the time and take care of my vision,” Mama June told People. “I have to worry about that right now. That’s my main concern.”

Shannon said she’s completely blind in her right eye despite undergoing four surgeries to repair a detached retina caused by childhood cataracts.

Mama June never got proper treatment for the cataracts, and that’s what led to her blindness. Shannon said the vision in her left eye is also failing, which she rates “a four out of 10.” She said she’d be happy with that, as long as her vision doesn’t get worse.

June: I Weigh 185 Pounds Now

Mama June lost 328 pounds, slimming down from 460 pounds to 132 pounds after undergoing gastric-sleeve surgery in 2016, as the Inquisitr previously reported.

The mom of four kept the weight off for almost a year before backsliding recently. After gaining 25 pounds during the past six months, Shannon should weigh 157 pounds.

But June told Page Six that she now weighs 185 pounds, which would put her total weight gain closer to 53 pounds. Either way, she says her goal is to stay under 200 pounds.

Right now, the reality TV star is more concerned about repairing her failing vision in her left eye than weight gain.

“I’m just focused on getting my vision back,” Shannon said. “I can lose the weight, I know that. I know I don’t want to go back over 200 pounds. I’m paying attention to it more.”

Gastric Sleeve And Plastic Surgeries

In addition to gastric-sleeve surgery, Shannon also spent more than $75,000 on plastic surgeries, included removing excess skin from her arms, stomach, and “turkey neck.”

June said she also got breast implants, a tummy tuck, and liposuction to streamline her look.

If a won the lottery ad 100% go aw mama june on masel pic.twitter.com/HDqRRon1WP — Veronica McCluskey (@veronicamcc95) April 8, 2017

Mama June lost a total of 12 pounds in loose skin and said the discomfort of the surgeries was worth it to get rid of the saggy, baggy skin.

“It’s nine pounds on my stomach, and a pound a piece on my arms, and then maybe a half a pound of my neck,” Shannon recounted. “I had been wanting the surgery and the arms done for quite a long time.”

After getting numerous plastic surgeries, gastric-sleeve surgery, and four eye surgeries, Shannon says she has no interest in going under the knife anymore for any reason, if she can help it.

Season 2 of Mama June: From Not to Hot premieres June 15 on WE tv.