Kanye West ‘Kills’ His Ego

Rapper showcases his new outlook on his past as well as his future.

In a string of tweets posted by the rapper on Thursday, June 14, who has proven time and time again how he enjoys sharing personal tidbits of his life with his Twitter followers, Kanye West hopped on the social media site again to announce the “death” of his ego and to state his new outlook on life.

“I killed my ego,” the Ye artist shared to his millions of followers.

“Who or what is Kanye West with no ego? Just Ye,” he continued.

In referencing his controversial actions throughout his career, West said, “I thought my ego protected me from doubters so that I wouldn’t doubt myself but there has to be a better way to do this.”

After solidifying the metaphorical “death” of his ego, the 21-time Grammy-nominated artist went on to speak about pride, referencing his own personal interpretation of it and telling followers to “give without pride” as well as “be great without pride.”

West also issued a warning in a separate tweet, saying, “Your pride can be and will be used against you.”

It is unclear what the rapper intends to do with this new personal discovery, but given the more experimental nature of his recent albums, Ye and Kids See Ghosts, it would be no surprise if this were to truly be a significant time of growth for West.

However, in 2016, the “All Mine” artist shared a similar sentiment in the statement, “My number one enemy has been my ego… there is only one throne and that’s God’s.”

Although West may allegedly be restructuring his famous ego, he most definitely has some accolades to boast about right now.

Last week, Ye earned the rapper his eighth No. 1 album on the Billboard Hot 200 chart. This latest body of work moved an impressive 208,000 equivalent album units at the time of that information being shared by the publication, with 85,000 of the units coming from traditional album sales.

West rented out the Diamond Cross Ranch in Jackson Hole to host the reveal for Ye. The ranch’s open fields were fitted with massive speakers arranged in a circle around a bonfire, while the main barn was fully lit up and West’s neon-colored, Wyoming-inspired hoodies, long sleeves, and hats were distributed as commemorative pieces for the reveal. The whole event was also live-streamed on both the Stationhead and WAV apps, allowing fans to peer in on West’s selected circle as they heard the album for the first time.