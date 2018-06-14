Curtis And Blum Talk ‘Halloween’ Horror Movie, BTS Footage, And McBride Has A Sequel Planned

Danny McBride divulges that they considered shooting back-to-back sequels, and some interesting ‘Halloween’ behind-the-scenes footage has been revealed.

With fans going nuts over the recent release of the trailer, Halloween is not only quickly becoming one of the most highly anticipated horror movies of 2018, but it is also one of the most awaited sequels in the genre’s history. The original Halloween is one of the most iconic horror movies of all time, and with John Carpenter, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Blumhouse Productions CEO Jason Blum all involved with the new sequel, expectations are high among genre fans. During a recent media tour, several individuals involved with the new horror flick provided some insight.

In a recent interview with Variety, Curtis and Jason Blum discussed how the new Halloween will be a worthy addition to the franchise. Curtis described Halloween as an old-school horror movie that’s “terrifying” and “powerful.” As the Inquisitr reported, the new horror film will ignore all other sequels in the franchise. In the Variety interview, the actor remarked how this was a good decision because Halloween creator John Carpenter, who executive produced the new horror film, wasn’t involved in most of the other movies.

“We shed all of that other stuff and just went back to what made the original so great. John [Carpenter] didn’t write most of those films, so it was just all these new people making up stories. But with this one, we just literally cut the line.”

(Warning: The trailer below contains some graphic violence and images.)

Jason Blum remarked that there are massive expectations around Halloween and that fans are ravenous and angry because they’ve been disappointed with past movies in the franchise. He described the importance of both Jamie and John being involved with the new Halloween.

“You can’t make Halloween without John Carpenter and Jamie Lee Curtis. If you did, you’d be starting out with two and a half strikes against you.”

Jamie also talked about Halloween H20: 20 Years Later. She said that the film had some good things in it, but she ended up doing it for the paycheck and that it was “a money gig.” But this time around, things are different. Blumhouse applied a low-budget model to the new horror film, and Curtis embraced that approach since the ’78 classic was on a shoestring budget. Jamie described how making the new horror flick felt similar to the original Halloween because it’s focused on story and character.

Despite being the star of numerous hit movies, the actor is best known for her role as Laurie Strode. The scream queen talked about how this is an honor for her.

“It is the greatest job I’ll ever have. My obituary is going to read ‘Halloween Actress Dead.’ I know that, I respect that, and I’m just eternally grateful to have been a part of the films.”

Dimension Films

Fans who are worried that this will be the final film in the franchise, like most other horror movies featuring numerous sequels, that may not be the case. Danny McBride, Jeff Fradley, and David Gordon Green—three super-fans of the original horror film—co-wrote the screenplay for Halloween 2018. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, McBride revealed that they considered shooting back-to-back sequels.

“We were going to shoot two of them back-to-back. Then we were like, ‘Well, let’s not get ahead of ourselves. This could come out, and everyone could hate us, and we’d never work again…Let’s learn from this, and see what works, and what doesn’t.’ But we definitely have an idea of where we would go [with] this branch of the story and hopefully we get a chance to do it.”

In the video below, during an interview with Nelson Aspen on Sunrise at 7, Danny McBride and Jamie Lee Curtis spoke on-set about the horror film. Danny revealed that he was initially opposed to anymore Halloween movies, but since he and his fellow filmmakers were fans of the franchise, they decided to write a story on behalf of what fans would want to see.

Curtis also revealed that Laurie Strode has, sort of, become the new Dr. Loomis. In the ’78 original, the fictional town of Haddonfield was oblivious to the terror that Michael Myers was about to bring, and Samuel Loomis (portrayed by the late Donald Pleasance) was the only one who seemingly cared. In the 2018 sequel, the town is once again unaware, but this time it’s Strode who is ready and prepared.

The Sunrise at 7 segment also revealed some behind-the-scenes footage of the new Halloween, including what appears to be Michael Myers (played by Nick Castle and James Jude Courtney) taking direction on how to stab a victim effectively, and fans can see the fictional killer wearing a coat to keep warm between shots.

EXCLUSIVE: Sunrise showbiz editor @NelsonAspen joined Jamie Lee Curtis on the set of the TERRIFYING #Halloween sequel! ???? pic.twitter.com/oaiqpay9Pi — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) June 10, 2018

If Halloween 2018 is as good as Jamie Lee Curtis described it to be, then it could end up being ranked like the original: one of the best horror movies of all time.