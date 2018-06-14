Kim Kardashian Reportedly Gave Jared Kushner A List Of People To Pardon, Including Hip-Hop Artists

The reality star is continuing to push her prison sentence clemency ideals as much as possible.

In a report recently published by Vanity Fair, it appears Kim Kardashian is continuing her work to help convince government officials to pardon individuals from prison that she feels are unjustifiably incarcerated.

With the whole world focused on President Trump’s recent visit to Singapore to sit down and talk denuclearization and establishing peace between the United States and North Korea with Kim Jong-un, it appeared as though Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump were completely uninvolved.

This is a departure from the two’s normal significant roles in Trump’s daily work as president. With sources telling the publication that “he’s staying out of everything,” meaning while his father-in-law was bartering peace across the globe, he was busy at the White House meeting Kardashian to further discuss her prison reform goals.

The reality star has recently worked closely with Kushner as well as Trump to get 63-year-old Alice Johnson’s sentence pardoned, even meeting with Trump at the White House.

Johnson was sentenced to life in prison after a conviction stemming from drug charges in 1996. After the president approved Johnson’s release from prison, Kim showed her thankfulness to Trump and Kushner on Twitter, posting, “So grateful to @realDonaldTrump, Jared Kushner & to everyone who has showed compassion & contributed countless hours to this important moment for Ms. Alice Marie Johnson.”

However, it appears that Johnson was not the only recipient of Kardashian’s attention, as the same Vanity Fair report claims that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star apparently has a cohesive list of other incarcerated individuals that she is hoping to petition with Kushner to get released as soon as possible.

Among this list, reportedly, there are a few names from the hip-hop community that Kardashian is trying to push for early release from their sentences.

No official list of names has been shared, but the source maintained that “They’re going to be pardoning a lot of people—pardons that even Obama wouldn’t do.”

Mark Wilson / Getty Images

The president’s son-in-law has been having a significant issue convincing liberals to agree with him on anything, which could be a valid contributing point for his working with Kardashian to push for clemency for the individuals on the list.

In recent months, Kushner has cultivated a close relationship with CNN host and criminal justice reform advocate Van Jones, also most likely as part of his liberal “olive branch.”

“Jared is obsessed with Van,” one Trump adviser said. Kushner invited Jones to the White House multiple times and the two communicate frequently.