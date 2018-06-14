Roseanne Barr ‘Miserable’ And Ranting, Has No Self-Awareness About Racist Statements, ‘Radar Online’ Reports

Roseanne has become unhinged after her show's cancellation, a source claims.

Roseanne Barr is still not taking her firing well, a new report claims.

Weeks after ABC abruptly canceled her rebooted show, the actress and comedian is having a difficult time coming to grips with the reason for the move and has apparently been ranting about her troubles to friends, Radar Online reports.

The report cited a source close to the actress who said she is “going off the deep end” despite assurances from Roseanne on Twitter that she is doing fine and has made peace with the cancellation of her top-rated show. The source claims that behind the scenes, Roseanne Barr is suffering a meltdown not unlike what fellow comedian Kathy Griffin went through after she was criticized for a photo shoot in which she held a dummy decapitated head of Donald Trump.

“Roseanne thinks her career is over and she’s never going to work again,” the source claimed. “She’s being told by close friends and family not to release emails.”

“But others are telling her from a PR perspective that when Kathy went scorched earth she only ended up being exiled for nine months.”

The insider added that Roseanne Barr continues to rationalize her actions, including a tweet that seemed to compare former Obama official Valerie Jarrett, a woman of color, to an ape. Roseanne tweeted that she was simply making a reference to anti-Semitism.

Roseanne still sees the tweet as a joke and doesn’t understand why others don’t see it that way as well, the source claims.

“She’s miserable and ranting and raving to friends, who are sick of it,” the source said. “She’s angry and paralyzed about what to do.”

The latest report seems to back up previous sources who claimed that Roseanne Barr was in a dark place following the cancelation of her show. Last month, after Roseanne made her first public appearance in the days after ABC made the announcement, People magazine reported that she was overwhelmed with the reality that what she saw as a joke could end up sinking her career.

Roseanne has alternated between remaining quiet and away from the public spotlight and going on long tirades on Twitter about her firing, sometimes lashing out at network executives for pulling the plug on her.

Roseanne reveals she's been watching a Malcolm X documentary and sleeping 'without Ambien' as she takes time to reflect after 'misunderstood' tweet https://t.co/jJSY9peTE7 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) June 14, 2018

Roseanne Barr has offered a range of excuses for her racially insensitive tweet, including her initial explanation that it was caused by the prescription sleeping aide Ambien.