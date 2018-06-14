Meghan Markle Reportedly Feeling ‘Welcomed & Loved’ By Royal Family

Meghan Markle is said to be fitting in with the Royal Family just fine. The newly crowned Duchess of Sussex is reportedly earning the love and respect of the royals just three weeks after her wedding to Prince Harry.

According to a report by Entertainment Tonight, Meghan Markle has been leaning on members of the Royal Family for advice and council as she’s emerging into the public as a Duchess. Markle is reportedly worried about having a miscue or making an embarrassing mistake. It seems that Meghan’s new sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, as well as her mother-in-law Camilla have been taking her under their wings.

Sources tell the outlet that both Kate and Camilla have been very helpful towards Meghan and that the newest member of the Royal Family is feeling very loved and welcomed in the weeks following her wedding to Prince Harry.

“She has been warmly embraced by both Kate [Middleton] and Camilla [Duchess of Cornwall], and even Harry has been doing what he can to make sure she feels comfortable and at ease,” an insider revealed, adding that Harry has even been making sure that his new wife is performing a curtsy in front of The Queen at the appropriate times.

“On Saturday, [Harry] could be seen whispering to [Meghan], ‘Now,’ indicating when she should curtsy at the appropriate time as the queen returned to Buckingham Palace from the Horse Guards Parade. Harry, Camilla, Kate, along with [Prince] Charles, whom she’s developed a particularly close bond [with], have all been doing what they can to make sure Meghan feels welcomed and loved,” the source added.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have allegedly been consulting fertility doctors in hopes of starting their own family very soon. The couple are said to be very excited about the prospect of having children in the future, and after Meghan gets acclimated to life in the Royal Family and is up to date on all of the protocols she may be ready to take the next step and begin raising the next generation of Royals.

“Harry and Meghan want to get pregnant as quickly as possible after their wedding. They both know that as Meghan gets older, it can be get increasingly harder to conceive – and they are both keenly aware of her vulnerability to health complications and the chance of miscarriage the older she gets,” an insider tells Radar Online.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle is busy attending events with Queen Elizabeth this week for the first time since marrying into the Royal Family.