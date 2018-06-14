Lala Kent Supports Boyfriend Randall Emmett In New York For Premiere Of ‘Gotti’

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star celebrates her man's film premiere in the Big Apple.

Lala Kent is standing by her man—at a very big movie premiere. The Vanderpump Rules star is in the Big Apple getting ready for the New York premiere of Gotti. The film, which stars John Travolta as mob boss John Gotti, is produced by Lala’s boyfriend Randall Emmett’s production company, Emmett/Furla/Oasis Films.

Lala shared video to her Instagram story which showed the couple arriving in New York in a private plane as well as an epic view from their hotel room where an animated Randall Emmett was chanting, “Gotti, Gotti, Gotti, we’re doing the Gotti!” in anticipation of his movie premiere. Lala Kent also shared a video that showed her getting her now brown hair blown out by stylist Trace Henningsen.

“It’s premiere time!” Lala said.

Lala Kent kept her relationship with Randall Emmett private for a long time. The Vanderpump Rules beauty only recently began sharing photos and videos of her boyfriend of two years on her social media pages. Now, with the U.S. premiere of Gotti, Lala isn’t hiding the fact that she is super proud of her boyfriend’s achievements in the film world.

Emmett, the co-founder of Emmett/Furla Films, recently worked on Gotti with Kevin Connolly and The Irishman with Martin Scorcese. Kent posted a pic to Instagram saying she is proud of Randall and his partner George Furla for making Gotti “absolutely epic.”

Last month, Lala showed her support for Randall at the Cannes Film festival where he was promoting Gotti. Reality Tea revealed that Lala Kent hobnobbed with A-listers like Travolta, 50 Cent, and more at the French film fest.

While Lala is supporting Randall Emmett’s new film, the tables will soon be turned. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Lala Kent is set to star in the horror flick, The Row. Kent will play the lead character in the sorority horror film that, yes, will be produced by Randall Emmett’s EFO Films.

While Lala Kent is slowly making her romance with Randall Emmett more public, the movie mogul still hasn’t made a cameo on her Bravo reality show Vanderpump Rules. Lala’s Vanderpump co-star Tom Schwartz told Bravo’s Daily Dish podcast that the members of Lala’s inner circle have met Randall and they like him.

“I do really enjoy his company; he’s really charming, driven, just an all-around really cool guy,” Schwartz said.

With any luck, Randall Emmett will soon have a premiere of his own—on Vanderpump Rules’ eighth season.