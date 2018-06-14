Leonardo DiCaprio’s Ex, Bar Refaeli, Stuns In Floral Bikini Months After Giving Birth To Second Child

The model just gave birth to her second child in October.

By looking at her amazing body, fans would not even know that model Bar Refaeli just gave birth to her second child in October.

Yesterday, the 32-year-old took to her popular Instagram page to show off her slim figure to her doting followers. In the sexy snapshot, the Israeli born model kneels on a lounge chair with both a pool and ocean visible in the background. She holds her long, blonde hair in a ponytail as she closes her eyes and leans backward a bit.

Her amazing body is fully on display in a two piece bikini with bright pink bottoms and a gorgeous, floral top. Of course, her 2.6 million plus followers were quick to comment on the sexy snapshot, with some asking the model how she got her bikini body back so quickly after giving birth. Others simply commented to let the model know how beautiful she looks in this particular picture.

“You’re so beautiful.”

“Beautiful bar you’re lovely,” another fan wrote.

“Wow, you look stunning beautiful,” one more follower commented.

Within less than a day of being posted, the model’s picture has already earned her over 46,000 likes in addition to 260 plus comments. And this is definitely not the first time that Bar has showed off her fit bikini body for fans. In fact, her last bikini-clad photo came back on June 5.

Like her other photo, Bar rocks a bikini in a tropical setting, this time aboard a boat. The side-profile view shows the 32-year-old leaning back and soaking up some rays. She wears her hair down and to the side and again shows off her toned tummy and legs. This particular image also received a ton of attention with over 66,000 likes and 400 plus comments.

“I’m confused… one day you are pregnant, next day you are not,” one fan joked.

As many fans will recall, Bar Refaeli gained a ton of fame after dating Leonardi DiCaprio. According to People, the pair dated for five years before calling it quits in 2011. At the time of the breakup, Leo was 36-years-old and Bar was just 26-years-old. But both parties have moved on since the split.

US Magazine shares that Bar is currently married to Adi Ezra. The couple have two children together, Liv Ezra and Elle Ezra. Leo, on the other hand, has not yet settled down and continues to date. Most recently, Page Six reports that the actor is dating 20-year-old model, Camilla Morrone. The pair have been photographed spending time together and even kissing, basically confirming that they are an item.