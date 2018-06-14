Courtney Stodden Opens Up About Sexual Assault And Her Transformative Journey That Led To Healing

Courtney Stodden gets candid on her personal experience with sexual assault in her new single, 'Me Too.'

Courtney Stodden’s new single, “Me Too,” was inspired by her own experience with sexual assault that occurred during her separation from Doug Hutchison, when she was just 19-years-old. The former Celebrity Big Brother star also shared insight on her journey to healing.

“At that age — I was only 19 when my first experience happened… I didn’t really think it was wrong, which is the crazy part. I felt like, ‘Okay, well that’s how sex is.'”

Stodden said that before her sexual assault experience, she had only had sex with Doug Hutchison.

“So gentle, not to get explicit. But I was like, ‘Okay, well maybe that’s just a rough way of going on a date.’ I really didn’t realize it was sexual abuse until I started hearing these women talking. It wasn’t until #MeToo started that I was like, ‘Wow, maybe that wasn’t okay.'”

Courtney said that women oblivious to being sexually assaulted is really a “sad thing” although it’s a common occurrence. Stodden said that she’s happy that anyone who is a victim of sexual assault is getting their voice heard through the #MeToo movement.

The 23-year-old singer made an announcement of the release of her new music on Twitter with a tweet that read, “#metoo single now available on iTunes and Spotify! http://bit.ly/loveember.”

In Stodden’s following tweets, the former reality television star explained that the song was an honest look at her experience with sexual assault at a young age, according toPeople.

#metoo single now available on iTunes and Spotify! https://t.co/MqLebGfT0K It’s an honest look at my own personal experiences with sexual assault at such a young age. I have a voice. And so do you! Comment #metoo if you’ve shared a similar experience bc misogyny is out of style pic.twitter.com/hoQ4vgfPAZ — Ember (@CourtneyStodden) June 12, 2018

“I have a voice. And so do you! Comment #metoo if you’ve shared a similar experience bc misogyny is out of style.”

During her difficult experience, Courtney revealed that she felt intimidated and overpowered. However, the troubling times subsequently led to a period of transformation and empowerment.

“There’s no escaping uneasy energy/Misyogny is out of style/There’s been a breakthrough/Now all I wear is a smile/We’re stronger than they ever knew.”

Back in March, Stodden revealed that she had been sexually abused on two separate occasions during the time she separated from Doug Hutchison, according to People.

While discussing the Me Too movement in an interview with Tomorrow Show with Keven Undergaro, Courtney was asked if she had any personal Me Too experiences relating to power and sex.

“Both — both power and sex… It’s just like all the other women’s stories.”

Stodden also announced her first performance at the Peppermint Club in West Hollywood on August 3. The singer said that the show will be a display of “song & emotion. Come experience my journey.”

It’s official. I’ll be performing at the @thepeppermintclub in Los Angeles on 8/3. Get your pre sale tickets now at https://t.co/5Ojlp8j3w3 as it’s gonna be a sold out show! Calling all super fans, this show is gonna be a display of song & emotion. Come experience my journey ???????? pic.twitter.com/elY1H16ta0 — Ember (@CourtneyStodden) June 13, 2018

Upon announcing the release of her new album, Ember, Stodden transformed into a fiery redhead after she ditched her blonde hair.

The dramatic hair change occurred in the midst of Courtney’s marital breakdown. Since filing for a divorce, Stodden turned to music to lift her spirits. In the past few years, Courtney has surprised many and received much praise for her singing skills from fans across social media.

Celebrity blogger, Perez Hilton, filmed the former teen bride donning red hair during a live performance of “Pink Flamingo”– another song from her latest album.

Courtney enlisted artist Lauri Lowenberg to do a pin-up cover of her alter-ego, Ember, for the EP. Stodden’s slow electronica tunes can be found on Soundcloud.

In July 2017, Stodden released her last music video for her song “Glass of Wine.” The song, according to Courtney, was a “reaction to how dark Hollywood can be.”

Prior to “Glass Of Wine,” Courtney dropped the super sexy holiday-themed music video for her single, “Mistletoe Bikini,” in December 2016.

After nearly seven years of marriage, Courtney Stodden filed for divorce from Doug Hutchison in March. The once happy couple made headlines due to Stodden and Hutchison’s marriage taking place when she was 16-years-old and the actor was 51-years-old.

Stodden is now dating 37-year-old entrepreneur Chris Sheng. After moving in together, Courtney and Chris were spotted checking out what appeared to be engagement rings.