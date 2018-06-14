Gisele says Instagram modeling is 'not my generation'

Though Gisele Bündchen has an Instagram account, she says she’s not a huge fan of “Instagram modeling.” PageSix says that the social media format at self-promotion doesn’t appeal to her. She says that the medium is for younger models.

“It’s not my generation — I have to be honest about that. I’m older, wiser.”

Gisele suggests that if posing on Instagram was the road to modeling success, she would pass, tossing some subtle shade towards the women making their names on the phone app.

“If I had to promote myself in the way girls modeling now have to do, forget it. I wouldn’t do it.”

Gisele says that her social media is run by her younger sister who posts various images of the model and her family, including husband, Tom Brady, the QB for the New England Patriots. Gisele’s Instagram does still give the fans what they want with bikini and swimsuit shots mixed in amongst family and more formal photos.

Many of the photos on the Brazillian beauty’s Instagram account are set in warm weather regions including the tropics, and that’s where Gisele says she would prefer to live, as Boston is too cold.

“Why do I live here? It’s called love. I love my husband. My kids were born here, in our old apartment on Beacon Street. They’re little Bostonians, and they love the weather. But I’m not going to lie. Cold is not my flavor. I’m Brazilian.”

Vogue says that at the age of 38, Gisele is still a working model, but she chooses assignments carefully. But she explains that modeling is a job, and so she is not only a model. Gisele explains that she also has passions, and one is working to improve the environment.

“People forget that without a healthy environment, there are no healthy humans, because last time I checked, our life depends on the health of our planet, period. At the end of the day, the Earth will be fine. If we are gone, she’s going to regenerate herself. So we have to think about how we’re going to survive on it. How can we have the least impact?”

She also explains that early on, she had a strategy that allowed her to survive especially the early years as a model, and that was to steer clear of the chaos of drugs and overindulgence that has ended more than one modeling career.

“I was watching all the chaos but never getting that close. Drugs. Girls coming and going, some making it, some heading down a bad path and going home. I was never a party girl. You can’t be reading Lao Tzu and partying. The environment I was living in wasn’t matching the things I was interested in.”

Gisele attributes her continued good health and timeless looks to living clean, eating clean, working out, and family.