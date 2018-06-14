‘The Hills’ Star Kristin Cavallari Reveals Her Toned Abs In A Striped Bikini

Kristin is showing off her incredible body in a new photo.

Former The Hills star Kristin Cavallari is revealing her toned abs while lounging in the pool in a tiny striped bikini. Per Daily Mail, the reality star and mom of three wowed fans with a new post on Instagram on June 14 as she shared a snap with her three million followers of herself in an inflatable ring during what appeared to be a recent vacation.

Kristin proudly revealed her toned and tanned body in the new snap as she floated around the crystal clear pool, joking that she was enjoying some time in the sun in a wave pool with no waves.

“Wave pool sans waves,” Cavallari captioned the bikini snap, though she didn’t reveal exactly where she was soaking up the sun or if she was making it a family day with her husband and kids, five-year-old Camden, four-year-Jaxon, and two-year-old Saylor.

But while she didn’t give too much more away in the picture she shared with fans, the 31-year-old star – who’s married to American Football player Jay Cutler – had her blonde hair tied back in a ponytail and shades on her eyes while revealing her rocking body in a blue and white string bikini while taking a float in the clear inflatable.

The comments section was full of praise from the reality star’s fans, as many showered Kristin with sweet messages complimenting her pretty impressive bikini body.

Wave pool sans waves A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Jun 14, 2018 at 8:37am PDT

Cavallari’s latest bikini snap comes after she revealed how she stays in such good shape in an interview with Well And Good in 2017, where she confessed that she actually ditched both diets and cardio workouts.

Revealing how she stays in such great shape, Kristin told the site last July that she lifts weights four or five times a week but no longer uses a personal trainer because she’s learned how to exercise on her own.

“I’ve worked out with a trainer for so many years that I just kind of know what to do now. I guess you could call it circuit training. I don’t do any cardio,” Cavallari said of her exercise and fitness routine at the time, revealing that she made the decision to drop cardio workouts after becoming a mom.

“Cardio used to be all I did before I had kids, but once I had them my lifestyle changed,” the former The Hills star said. “I’m a much healthier eater and I hardly drink alcohol, so I’ve found that it’s about building and maintaining muscle rather than losing weight now.”

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

And it sounds like eating healthily and exercising at her own pace is definitely working for Kristin, as she also told the outlet at the time that she actually hasn’t been on a diet for a number of years.

“I haven’t been on a diet in five years,” Cavallari said. “I have more energy, my skin is the clearest it’s been, and I sleep like a baby.”

Kristin’s bikini snap comes shortly after she told People that she would “love” to do a The Hills reunion with her former co-stars from the MTV show, but admitted that due to Heidi Montag and husband Spencer Pratt signing a separate TV deal, any possible reunions have been put on hold for now.