Conor McGregor Is Negotiating A Plea Deal After Attack On UFC Rival

Conor McGregor says that he "regrets his actions."

On April 5, 2018, while hanging out with some friends outside the Barclay Center in Brooklyn, NY, MMA badboy-turned-wannabe WWE superstar Conor McGregor tossed a dolly at the window of the tour bus where his former UFC rival was staying. In the process, he injured several athletes, leaving them unable to participate in the UFC competition the next day, and earned himself an arrest with a total of 12 charges after an arraignment.

Now, RadarOnline can confirm, exclusively, that Conor McGregor is currently in negotiations with the Kings County District Attorney for a plea deal stemming from those charges.

McGregor, who had his first meeting with the district attorney today with regards to the charges, told the outlet that he “regrets his actions” and that he’s hopeful that he’ll be able to get the charges resolved in short order.

The 12 charges include three counts of misdemeanor assault and one count of felony criminal mischief, but it’s unclear as to whether the charges will result in jail time for the fighter.

In a statement following the scandal, UFC president Dana White said that the arrest and charges were “a very bad career move” for McGregor, but ultimately, she didn’t go into detail as to why that was.

Congrats @CianCowley from the cells to the stadiums. Not a scratch. They done nothing.

Jet leaves Tuesday my brother have a good one #Animal pic.twitter.com/FUX8gllmDx — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 9, 2018

In total, however, Conor McGregor spent a grand total of 45 seconds inside the courtroom, leaving his legal team to work out the details of the potential plea deal, according to The Independent.

When he was originally arrested, the outlet reports that he was released after someone posted $50,000 in bail.

McGregor’s co-defendant, Cian Cowley, is facing similar charges, but he was released as well, and ultimately returned to the ring.

Previously, it had been reported that McGregor was performing a publicity stunt, but those claims were quickly dismissed, as the outlet reports that, with his actions, he’d shot both himself and the UFC in the foot. Despite this, however, McGregor is currently reportedly plotting a UFC comeback.

It will be interesting to see if McGregor’s bid for a UFC comeback proves successful, considering that the last time he stepped into the octagon was in November 2016, when he knocked out Eddie Alvarez.

With that knockout, he became the first man in UFC history to simultaneously hold belts in two weight divisions. A little less than a year later, Conor McGregor made his first appearance in the boxing ring, in a 10th round stoppage loss to five-division world champion Floyd Mayweather.