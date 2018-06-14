Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her ‘Girl Group’ On Instagram

Kim Kardashian is showing off her group of friends via Instagram. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star recently posted photos of herself and some of her closest friends on the social media site, and fans can’t get over the snapshots.

According to a report by The Daily Mail, Kim Kardashian posted several photos of herself with her group of friends, captioning one of the pictures, “Girl Group.” It seems that Kim could be coming for Taylor Swift’s “squad” of friends by posting photos with her own famous clique. As many fans already know, Kim and Taylor have some bad blood between them. The pair recently beefed when Kardashian called out Swift for allegedly lying about agreeing to lyrics in Kanye’s song, Famous. Kim called Taylor a snake, which led to Swift writing rebuttal songs and using tons of snake imagery in her videos and for her new tour.

In the photos, which were taken last week at Kanye West’s album listening party, Kim Kardashian poses with her sister Kourtney Kardashian, her longtime friend Larsa Pippen, who is the wife of NBA legend Scottie Pippen, and Justine Skye.

Kim also posted other photos from the party, including snapshots of herself and Kourtney with their mother, Kris Jenner, Kurt Cobain’s widow, Courtney Love, and more. The party was a star-studded event, and other celebrities such as newly engaged couple Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson were also in attendance at the album listening party.

Girl Group A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 13, 2018 at 6:49pm PDT

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian also invited her close friends and family members for another get together in honor of Kanye West’s 41st birthday. Kim even flew in famed mentalist, Lior Suchard, from Tel Aviv to perform some “supernatural entertainment” for the party goers. Lior reportedly performed an exciting trick with Teyana Taylor that caused her to bend backwards without him touching her, which sent the crowd into a frenzy.

It seems that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been spending a lot of quality time with their famous friends as of late, and that they are really valuing those who have stood by their sides despite some recent controversy, such as Kanye’s tweets about Donald Trump and his comments about slavery being a choice.

Perhaps Kim Kardashian will start showing off her girl group via social media even more now that fans have expressed how much they love her recent photos of the friends looking fierce and fun at Kanye West’s party.