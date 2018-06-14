Tiffany Haddish Reveals She Tried To Have Sex With Leonardo DiCaprio In New Interview

Haddish brought up the notorious 'p*ssy posse' as she hit on DiCaprio.

Tiffany Haddish got the opportunity do what a lot of women can only dream of. We’re not talking about appearing at the Oscars or being the breakout star of a hugely successful movie. While those are all great things, Haddish just revealed that she got the chance to express her true feelings to her celebrity crush, Leonardo DiCaprio. And the story is truly hilarious.

“Yeah, I met him at a party two, three months ago, and I asked him if he’d let me hit that,” Haddish told The Hollywood Reporter. “He’s like, ‘Tiffany, you’re so funny.’ I’m like, ‘I’m serious.’ And then he goes, ‘I mean, I’d do it, but …’ I was like, ‘Come on, wasn’t you in a squad? The c**chie squad or something?'”

Tiffany was referring to the notorious “p*ssy posse,” a group of actors that included DiCaprio and Tobey Mcguire who became well known for their sexual exploits.

Haddish added that she told Leo that she really wanted to sleep with him while he was in character. Which character, you ask? One of the roles that defined his early career, Arnie Grape from What’s Eating Gilbert Grape. Leo laughed at the request and asked her why.

To which she said, “Cause I feel like that performance deserves a real reward and that reward is ‘this,'” she said, in reference to her body.

Leo, according to Tiffany, started to explain how he got into the role and she pretended to be deeply interested.

“All that’s good, I just need to know, When’s this gonna happen?'” she eventually said.

This isn’t the first time that Tiffany has “propositioned” a successful male heartthrob. At the Oscars this year, Tiffany and Brad Pitt reportedly made a pact that they would “hook up” in a year if both of them were still single, People Magazine reports. Tiffany spilled all the juicy details during a backstage interview with Kelly Ripa at the 90th annual Academy Awards.

“Oh, I just met him on the elevator, he said in one year if he’s single and I’m single we gonna do it, so you know what that means!” the 38-year-old comedienne disclosed.

“But he do got seven kids, I don’t know if I could deal with a man that’s got that many kids,” Haddish added. Brad Pitt has six kids with his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie.

Tiffany Haddish is experience something of a career renaissance since the release of Girls Trip. Although she’d been doing standup comedy for years, the movie introduced her singular brand of comedy to a wider audience. It’s led to a host of new opportunities for her and intensified media spotlight. She’s since hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live, become a spokesperson for Groupon among other new accomplishments. Haddish is also set to host the MTV TV and Movie Awards on June 18.