Hit Show ‘Atlanta’ Renewed For Third Season & Promises To Have More Stories Focused On Women

Just weeks after the conclusion of the 2nd season of FX’s hit show Atlanta, it was just revealed that not only has the show been picked up for a 3rd season, but the upcoming season will feature more storylines on or about women. Aiming for inclusivity, Atlanta show writer, and producer Stephen Glover, told The Hollywood Reporter,“I think we have some cool ideas in season three that’ll put some more women on screen. There’s a very specific perspective from the Atlanta woman that I think we’re gonna explore in season three.”

The younger brother of series creator and star, actor Donald Glover, has helped co-write the show’s episodes since its premiere in 2016. For the past two seasons, the show has been notably male-dominated, both primarily onscreen and in the writer’s room. Coming off of the successful second season, “Robbin’ Season “, Glover believes that there is still has more stories to tell, some of them including more women-led narratives.

Fans can expect to see more of actress Zazie Beetz, who is currently the only female lead on the show when the series returns in 2019. The 27-year-old actress, who currently is starring in Deadpool 2, and plays Van(Vanessa) on the show. recently discussed the only female-dominated episode of the show, titled “Champagne Papi,” and her desire to see more women onscreen with her.

“It was so fun having this girl vibe. There’s no lack of women on the set, but I think in terms of storytelling it is different just like bonding with a woman and playing with that energy in terms of Van’s character. So it is something I would like to continue exploring.”

The premise behind the show itself revolves around the trials and tribulations of Earn (Donald Glover) and his friends Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry) and Darius (Lakeith Stanfield). The only woman who stars in the series is Earn’s on-and-off girlfriend Vanessa, played by Beetz.

On Friday, FX welcomed members of the Television Academy to the Saban Media Center for a For Your Consideration panel with the cast and creators of the second season Atlanta: Robbin’ Season. Both Donald and his brother Stephen were joined by director Hiro Murai, writer Stefani Robinson, executive producer Dianne McGunigle and the cast, including Brian Tyree Henry, Lakeith Stanfield, and Beetz. As it was reported by Variety last week, Donald Glover spoke about the success of his hit show comparing the upcoming third season to rapper Kanye West’s third album “Graduation.”