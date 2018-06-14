Anthony Bourdain’s Body Cremated In France

The famous host's ashes will be returned to the U.S.

As reported by Radar Online, new information has been released regarding famed chef, host, and all-around celebrity Anthony Bourdain’s untimely death on June 8.

The Parts Unknown star’s body was cremated in France on Wednesday, June 13, with his ashes set to be delivered back to the United States on Friday, June 15.

The chef, TV show host and author, 61, was found dead of suicide in his hotel room in Kaysersberg, France, on June 8 while in the country filming an upcoming episode of Parts Unknown with his close friend French-born chef Eric Ripert.

French authorities confirmed that there was no evidence of foul play or violence in the late celebrity’s death.

Christian de Rocquigny, the prosecutor of Colmar in France’s Alsace region, issued a statement on the investigation behind Bourdain’s death, stating that “there is no element that makes us suspect that someone came into the room at any moment.”

The prosecutor also said there were no physical signs of any foul play on Bourdain’s body itself.

Rocquigny also confirmed that the chef had died in the bathroom of his room at Le Chambard Hotel in the village of Kaysersberg, the current filming location of Parts Unknown, which was already doing very strong numbers for CNN. The picturesque French town and surrounding landscapes were the current filming location for Bourdain’s show.

The French official also elaborated on how Bourdain had apparently used the belt of his hotel bathrobe to hang himself.

He would then clear the question of a toxicology report being conducted with Bourdain’s body, stating that was completed and came back negative, ensuring that there were no other existential factors in his death.

A post shared by asiaargento (@asiaargento) on Jun 8, 2018 at 8:58am PDT

Bourdain’s closest friends mourned his loss online, posting photos and heartfelt messages to their social media pages.

Andrew Zimmern, a fellow travel show host and chef as well as a close personal friend of Bourdain, stated, “Tony was a symphony.”

Bourdain’s girlfriend, Asia Argento, issued this statement in the wake of his death, saying, “Anthony gave all of himself in everything that he did. His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspired so many, and his generosity knew no bounds. He was my love, my rock, my protector. I am beyond devastated. My thoughts are with his family. I would ask that you respect their privacy and mine.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.