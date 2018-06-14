Busy Philipps Reveals Her Bikini Body In A Red Two Piece

Busy is posing in a bikini and revealing the exercise that got her butt "higher and tighter."

Busy Philipps is showing off her bikini body in a red two piece on the cover of the July/August issue of Health magazine. The actress – best known for her roles in the TV series Dawson’s Creek and Cougar Town as well as the movies White Chicks and Amy Schumer’s recent comedy I Feel Pretty– proudly showed off some skin for the latest cover of the magazine where she joked that she was rocking her “wrinkly skin with a lot of pride.”

On the cover of the latest issue of the popular health and fitness magazine, the 38-year-old star can be seen revealing some serious skin while sporting a red bikini with matching high-waisted bottoms, showing off her toned body – including her very impressive flat stomach with tight abs and toned arms.

Inside the pages of Health, Busy opened up about her body and admitted that she actually no longer weighs herself because focusing so much on how much she weighed began to cause her anxiety.

“I stopped weighing myself almost two years ago, because I noticed that it was giving me anxiety and really affecting my mood,” Philipps explained of ditching her scales in the cover interview.

“If you are somebody who wants to make a life change and that scale gets you the motivation of, like, ‘Yes, I got down two pounds this week!’ I for sure get that,” Busy, who is mom to two daughters, 9-year-old daughter Birdie and 4-year-old Cricket, continued.

“But for me, just being stable in my body has helped me a lot,” she added of her decision to no longer weight herself.

Philipps also opened up to Health about how she keeps in shape to get the incredible bikini body she’s showing off on the magazine’s cover, where she revealed that she’s a fan of LEKfit workouts, which can be done anywhere as well as in a gym.

Busy admitted in the interview that her dedication to the fitness routine has made her butt “higher and tighter,” adding that she thinks her “legs are pretty amazing, if I do say so myself.”

But while she may be a fan of exercise and fitness to keep her bikini body looking so incredible, Philipps said that she doesn’t necessarily always subscribe to a super healthy diet alongside her workout routine.

“It’s not a viable option for me,” Busy explained of the notion of “eating clean,” which she joked in the interview was code for not really eating much at all.

“I definitely eat nachos,” she said of her not always so healthy food choices, telling the outlet that she instead opts “to go out for dinner with friends and my husband and my family and eat food that sometimes is not on the diet.”

David Livingston / Getty Images

Philipps’ candid interview and revealing new bikini photoshoot with the magazine comes shortly after her upcoming new project with the E! network was announced.

Per Variety, Busy will soon be getting her own late night show on the entertainment network. The new series will feature interviews with Philipps and her fellow stars, as well as different segments focusing on the truth behind the actress’s Instagram stories.