Gwen Stefani’s Ex-Husband Sparks Engagement Rumors With New Girlfriend Sophia Thomalla

Everyone knows that former frontwoman for No Doubt, Gwen Stefani, has moved on after her 2016 divorce from former bandmate Gavin Rossdale. She’s blissfully happy with country superstar Blake Shelton, and now it looks like Rossdale may be getting engaged to new girlfriend Sophia Thomalla, according to the MailOnline. What’s fueling this speculation is the giant ring on her wedding finger. The two have been together since April of last year.

The German model, 28, was spotted walking alongside the Bush musician looking every bit the picture of happiness on Thursday, as they stepped out in London’s Primrose Hill. The pair stopped for a drink at the Princess of Wales Pub. They seemed completely at ease, walking hand-in-hand around the area, enjoying the sunshine, as she wore what looked to be a giant costume ring. This isn’t the first time there have been rumors of an engagement for these two. The rumors began in earnest back in March when the couple was sporting curious new rings on their left hands while enjoying a romantic stroll in a Los Angeles park. MailOnline reached out to Rossdale’s representatives for comment but as yet hadn’t heard back.

Thomalla, who also acts, will be starring in Jakob Gisik’s German thriller EneMe. She was previously married to Andy LaPlegua from Norwegian electronic music band Icon of Coil. Meanwhile, Bush’s tour will bring Rossdale back to the U.S. at the end of the month. They’ll be playing Sioux City, Iowa on June 28.

As for Stefani, 48, family and friends are expecting a summer wedding for her and Shelton, as previously reported by Inquisitr. “Gwen family and friends are buzzing right now, because she’s been dropping hints that she and Blake have a big announcement coming,” a source revealed to Hollywood Life on June 12. “She’s been teasing that they have a big secret they’re getting ready to share and everyone’s convinced they’re going to have a surprise wedding this summer.”

Stefani had a hard time dealing with her breakup with Rossdale after learning her former husband allegedly cheated on her for years with their ex-nanny, Mindy Mann. Stefani recovered in the months that followed their split and found a friend, and later a boyfriend, in Shelton when both were judges on NBC’s The Voice. According to the Hollywood Life source, Stefani’s family never liked Rossdale, and certainly not as much as they like Shelton, despite the fact that the former couple shares three children together.