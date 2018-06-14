Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott’s Relationship Is Reportedly Stronger Than Kim & Kanye’s

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship is reportedly stronger than ever. The couple, who welcomed their first child together, daughter Stormi Webster, back in February, are said to be doing really well, and may even be more stable than Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

According to a June 13 report by Hollywood Life, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are extremely solid at the moment. The couple have been meshing well and have really got the parenting thing down when it comes to little Stormi.

Sources tell the outlet that Kylie and Travis are doing so well that they’ve been talking a lot about marriage, and that the pair likely have the strongest relationship out of all of Jenner’s sisters.

“Kylie’s relationship with Travis is probably the strongest of all the sisters as they don’t really fight about anything… except when it comes to diaper duty. They are definitely not fans of poopy diapers and they often promise one another and make deals with one another, different things both materialistic and sexual, to get out of changing Stormi’s diapers,” and insider revealed of the couple.

As many fans know, Kylie Jenner’s sisters are also in relationships. Kim Kardashian has been married to Kanye West for four years, and the couple share three children together, North, Saint, and Chicago. Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, recently welcomed their first baby together, daughter True. However, the pair are on shaky ground however due to Thompson’s recent cheating scandal.

Kylie’s oldest sister, Kourtney Kardashian, has been dating Younes Bendjima. The two seem extremely serious at times, but have not been spotted together over the past month, which has fueled break up rumors, and Kendall Jenner has been spotted out with NBA star Ben Simmons as well as Gigi and Bella Hadid’s brother, Anwar.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott may be in disagreement about one thing. The pair are allegedly debating having more children. Kylie reportedly wants to get engaged and/or married before having any more children, but Travis allegedly would like to have more kids in the near future.

“While Travis wants another baby right away, Kylie wants to wait a little while longer before she endures another pregnancy. They both want a big family but the disagreement about when is creating tension in the relationship,” an insider revealed.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been spotted out together multiple times since welcoming baby Stormi, but have managed to keep their relationship pretty private over the past few months.