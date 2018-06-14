Roseanne Barr Claims ‘Racist’ Tweet Was About ‘Anti-Semitism’

Comedian attempts to further explain her controversial posts.

Roseanne Barr, in a series of tweets yesterday, June 13, attempted to once again further elaborate on the situation involving her initial controversial posts, as well as the current state of her life.

ABC decided to cancel Roseanne, which held a critically acclaimed premiere in March, shortly after Barr shared the initial controversial tweet, insulting former Barack Obama aid Valerie Jarrett

President of ABC Entertainment, Channing Dungey, called the star’s post “abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values” in a statement at the time.

In Barr’s initial apology regarding the post, she claimed that the content of her post was an effect of her being under the influence of Ambien, a sleep aid medication. The company that produces the drug, however, issued a statement that their products “do not” cause people to behave in a racist manner.

Barr tweeted yesterday, “I want u all2 know I’m fine. I’ve been using this time2 reflect &2 gain insight on what I said & how it was misunderstood,” the actress, 65, tweeted on Wednesday, June 13. “Needless2 say I’m NOT what people have accused me of! I’ve never practiced ‘RACISM’ in my entire life & never will.”

1) I want u all2 know I'm fine. I've been using this time2 reflect &2 gain insight on what I said & how it was misunderstood.. Needless2 say I'm NOT what people have accused me of! I’ve never practiced "RACISM" in my entire life & never will. Meantime…(next page) — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) June 14, 2018

In a report posted by US Magazine, The former Roseanne star attempted to explain her reason for she called former Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett the child of “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes,” stating that it was due to her effort to denounce anti-Semitism.

Barr stated that “Rod Serling wrote Planet of The Apes. It was about anti-semitism,” claiming an allusion between her statement and the famous director along with his work.

Rod Serling wrote Planet of The Apes. It was about anti-semitism. That is what my tweet referred to-the anti semitism of the Iran deal. Low IQ ppl can think whatever they want. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) June 14, 2018

“That is what my tweet referred to-the anti semitism of the Iran deal [from which President Donald Trump withdrew in May]. Low IQ ppl can think whatever they want,” she continued.

The famed host explained that despite the controversy, she will begin to speak for herself to the media soon, but she has spent more time recently focusing on herself and her mental health.

The comedian explained that she has been busy “planting trees digging in the earth singing and feeling a great deal of relief.”

I have developed a bit of palsy in my head and hands due to the stress I have lived thru-I sleep alot now-without ambien too, thank G0D!! goodnight-we are winning! don't give up! PEACE is coming! — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) June 14, 2018

She finished off her string off informational tweets by saying “My faith is stronger today than ever before. I have faith in the American people to free their minds & unite. I have developed a bit of palsy in my head and hands due to the stress I have lived thru-I sleep alot now-without ambien too, thank G0D!! goodnight-we are winning! don’t give up! PEACE is coming!”