Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson Of ‘DWTS’ Hit Italy During Romantic Vacation, But No Engagement Yet It Seems

'Dancing with the Stars' pros Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson are continuing their romantic European vacation, and 'DWTS' fans are antsy for engagement news

Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson are making the most of their Dancing with the Stars off-season. Jenna won the short spring season with partner Adam Rippon, while Val sat this one out. Before things heat up again with any touring or the fall DWTS season, Val and Jenna are traveling throughout Europe and their latest updates show that they’re embracing the beauty of Italy at the moment.

Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy started their romantic vacation in Amsterdam, and now their Instagram posts and stories put them in Venice, Italy. The latest Dancing with the Stars champion says that Venice has stolen her heart and her stomach. Johnson shared a cute picture on Instagram showing her standing over the canals and gondolas of the city and it’s easy to see why she’s fallen in love with the area.

Both Jenna and Val have shared a lot of additional photos via their recent Instagram stories. Johnson joked that she couldn’t resist shopping at the Gucci store and she added that her dreams were coming true as she stepped onto a gondola. The Dancing with the Stars pro shared some video showing her riding the gondola with Val and it looks like the two DWTS stars are having a fantastic vacation.

Johnson featured a look at the iconic St. Mark’s Square in her Instagram stories and PlanetWare says that this is a prime attraction in Venice and “one of the finest squares in the world.” Chmerkovskiy’s Instagram stories showcased the Dancing with the Stars couple’s visit to the Leonardo Da Vinci Museum as well as the Museo della Musica, a music-focused museum in the area.

Fans of Chmerkovskiy know he is an amazing violinist, and the music museum had a lot for him to see in this regard. Val’s Insta stories featured a number of gorgeous violins and it seems he was practically in heaven seeing all of those pieces with Jenna by his side.

While both Jenna and Val have enjoyed the culture and architecture of Italy, it looks like Chmerkovskiy had a moment of feeling a bit sarcastic as he waited around and Johnson embraced the shopping opportunities. It doesn’t look as if he was truly annoyed, though, and all signs point toward this being the trip of a lifetime for the Dancing with the Stars pros.

Of course, the big question is, will Val and Jenna get engaged during their European vacation? It would be hard to imagine a more romantic setting than the gondolas in Venice for a proposal, but so far, there’s no sign of an engagement ring on Johnson’s ring finger. Both DWTS stars have made references to getting engaged in recent interviews and fans have a hunch that the time for a big proposal may be on the horizon.

Stay tuned for additional vacation updates from Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson and many are waiting with baited breath to see if a new Dancing with the Stars engagement is on the way.