‘This Is Sickening!’ MTV Faces Backlash After Jenelle Evans’ Husband David Eason Is Seen Screaming At Her Kids

David Eason attempted to turn off the cameras on Monday night's episode.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason were seen on vacation with their kids on Monday’s new episode of Teen Mom 2 when things took a shocking turn.

As fans saw, Eason got upset with the kids and began screaming at them before attempting to turn off the MTV cameras. Right away, fans lashed out against the couple and took aim at the network’s production team and film crew for failing to intervene.

According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Eason was seen refusing to allow Evans’ middle son, three-year-old Kaiser, to use the restroom and at one point, abuse was suspected after Eason was seen yanking Kaiser’s arm and pulling him to the side.

“No David No!” Kaiser was heard yelling off-camera.

Online, Twitter users shared posts slamming Teen Mom 2 producers and their film crew for not stopping Evans and Eason in numerous tweets.

“I don’t understand how @MTV producers watch the abuse and do NOTHING to help the kid when David does this crap!” one person tweeted.

“#TeenMom2 why aren’t your producers doing anything to stop the verbal/mental abuse and look further into physical. THIS IS SICKENING!” another person wrote.

Although Eason has not seen physically harming any of his or Evans’ kids on Teen Mom 2, fans have been suspecting for months that he could be using violence in an effort to discipline the children.

Clownin around A post shared by David Eason (@easondavid88) on Jan 13, 2018 at 10:04pm PST

During an episode of Teen Mom 2 months ago, David Eason faced backlash on Twitter and Instagram after he was seen refusing to feed a begging Kaiser before screaming at him for touching a camera. At the time of the incident, Eason’s anger level was seen increasing more and more as he and Jenelle Evans attempted to take a series of photos for their Save the Date cards.

While fans are expected to see Eason for the next few episodes of the show, he won’t be seen for the entirety of the second half of Season 8 because he was fired from the show in February. As viewers of the series may recall, MTV released a statement in regard to Eason’s firing from the show on Twitter after he was seen lashing out at the LGBT community in a series of posts on his page and confirmed he had been canned midway through production.

To see more of Jenelle Evans, David Eason, and their family, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.