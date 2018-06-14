WWE Rumors: Details On Length Of Ronda Rousey’s Contract Revealed By ‘Wrestling Observer’

The new report counters previous speculation that Rousey is only signed to a one-year contract with WWE.

With only a few more days remaining before Ronda Rousey makes her WWE pay-per-view debut in singles competition, the latest buzz from the rumor mill suggests that she’ll be sticking around in the WWE for quite a while, instead of departing the company after just one year to start a family, as previously speculated.

In a report that cited this week’s issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WrestlingNews.co wrote that Ronda Rousey has a multi-year contract with the WWE, one that had started shortly after she made a surprise appearance at this year’s Royal Rumble in January. The report added that Rousey’s presence in the WWE and “credibility” as a former UFC star was instrumental in helping the company secure big-money deals, including the reported contract with Fox that would result in SmackDown Live move to the network starting in October 2019, per CBS Sports.

The new update on the supposed terms of Rousey’s contract came shortly after WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair commented that the recently confirmed UFC Hall of Fame inductee might only be staying in the WWE for one year, due to her desire to start a family with her husband, UFC heavyweight competitor Travis Browne. In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet of WSVN-TV, Flair hyped up the much-rumored WrestleMania 35 match pitting Rousey against his daughter, Charlotte, while putting Ronda over as someone who is “gifted beyond belief.” He did, however, divulge some details about what he believes are the terms of Ronda Rousey’s WWE contract.

“I think Ronda has only signed a one-year deal and then she wants to get out of there,” Ric Flair said, as quoted by WrestlingNews.co in a separate report.

“She wants to have kids and all that. She just needs to be prepared to lose. Not if sure if Ronda likes that.”

While it isn’t sure at this point whether Rousey will be booked against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 35 and if she’ll be booked to lose the fight or not, the 31-year-old former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion will be appearing in her first televised singles match on Sunday, as she faces Nia Jax for the Raw Women’s Championship at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view. Rousey made her official in-ring debut for WWE at WrestleMania 34 in April, as she teamed up with Kurt Angle to defeat the real-life husband-and-wife duo of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in a mixed tag team match.