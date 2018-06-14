Elizabeth Hurley Dons Red Bikini To Promote Her Swimwear Line

She may be 53-years-old but that doesn’t mean that she can’t rock a bikini like the best of them!

In a recent post on her swimwear line’s Instagram page, Hurley wows fans with an up-close shot of herself rocking a bikini from her collection. In the snapshot, the actress can be seen with a forest of trees just behind her. She is only photographed from the rib cage up but it’s easy to see that she looks absolutely amazing in the piece from her collection. Her bright red bikini is clearly the star of the shot.

As usual, Hurley wears her long, brunette locks down and is only wearing minimal makeup. The sun hits just at the top of her head, exposing her light summer highlights. Fans who follow the swimwear page have definitely given the sexy snapshot a thumbs up thus far with over 7,000 likes as well as 170 plus comments within just two hours of the post.

Many fans were quick to comment on how beautiful Elizabeth is, with half of her fans applauding her beautiful face and the other half applauding her beautiful body. A few other fans simply used the ever-popular flame emoji to let Hurley know that she is smokin’.

“You are very very very beautiful.”

“You are unbelievable!!!! Stop tormenting me please!! xx beautiful,” another fan gushed.

“Wow you look amazing,” one more fan commented.

This is not the first time that Elizabeth has posted a photo of herself to promote her swimwear line. In fact, the actress can often be seen modeling pieces from her collection on the Instagram page. Another post came on June 5, with Hurley wearing a different bikini from her line. In the full-body shot, Liz poses against a wall of trees, showing off her entire, fit body.

The 53-year-old looks absolutely incredible in a brown bikini with a gold metal ring in the middle of the bikini top and two more on the sides of the bikini bottom. To complete the hoop look, Hurley also rocks a pair of hoop earrings. Like her other snapshot, this photo also gained a ton of attention from Elizabeth’s swimwear fans with over 10,000 likes and 140 plus comments. Like the previous image, most fans just had to comment on how beautiful and amazing the actress looks for her age.

Currently, Elizabeth’s website is having a sale for 25% off everything this week only. But items on the site are not limited to only swimsuits, Hurley also sells dresses and pool cover-ups on the site.