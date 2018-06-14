‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: The Search Is On For Ciara, Theresa Makes Brady An Offer

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that many Salem citizens will be worried sick about Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal). No one seems to know where Ciara is, or who she may be with, and now those closest to her will begin a search.

According to Soap Hub, Days of our Lives fans will watch as Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) and Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) frantically search for Ciara. As viewers already know, Ciara walked in on Tripp with Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) during an intimate moment and immediately became hurt and angry. Ciara then stormed out of the apartment the three young adults share together and jumped on her motorcycle. Ciara was obviously upset while driving and ended up crashing the bike.

Thankfully, help did come in the form of Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson). Ben had no way to get Ciara any medical attention, so he took her to a nearby cabin to take care of her. Of course, Days of our Lives fans know that the cabin holds some very bad memories for Ben. When Ciara wakes up she’ll immediately feel scared to see Ben, a known murderer, standing over her.

Meanwhile, Theresa Donovan (Jen Lilley) will continue to look for a way to reconnect with her former love, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf). As viewers know, Theresa recently returned to Salem after being away from months on end. She told Brady the truth about why she had to leave town, and why she was forced to lie to him about it all. However, Theresa was shocked to find out that Brady had fallen in love with her sister Eve (Kassie DePaiva) while she was gone and that the two were engaged to be married.

Brady was torn between the two sisters at first. However, when Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) returned to Salem from Mexico to tell Brady that Theresa had left her in the clutches of Matteo to die, Brady seemingly had enough of Theresa’s drama. He decided that he and Theresa should not get back together, and that he wanted to be with Eve. However, Theresa is not taking no for an answer, and she will do whatever it takes to get Brady back, including using his family, business, and their history to try and convince him they should be together.

Meanwhile, Eve won’t just roll over and allow Theresa to take her man. She can play dirty as well, and she’ll be looking for a way to thwart Theresa’s attempts to win Brady back.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.